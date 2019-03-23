Kings Sign Cody Demps to 10-Day Contract

The Sacramento Kings today signed guard Cody Demps to a 10-day contract, according to General Manager Vlade Divac.

The Sacramento State product has played in all 49 games (41 starts) for Sacramento’s NBA G League affiliate Stockton Kings and has accrued averages of 11.8 points (.449 FG%, .313 3pt%, .802 FT%), 4.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 30.6 minutes per contest during the 2018-19 season.

Demps has eclipsed the 20-point mark nine times this season for the Kings, including a career-high 32 points in a 114-113 win vs. Northern Arizona Suns on Feb. 23. For his career, Demps has averaged 9.6 points (.460 FG%, .329 3pt%, .792 FT%), 5.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, .9 steals and 27.8 minutes in 94 career games (67 starts) for Sacramento NBA G League affiliates Reno (2017-18) and Stockton (2018-19).