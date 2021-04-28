Kings Sign Chimezie Metu To Multi-Year Contract

The Sacramento Kings have signed forward-center Chimezie Metu to a multi-year contract, according to Kings General Manager Monte McNair. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Chimezie has worked hard this season and done a terrific job to earn his place on the team,” said McNair. “He provides toughness and energy to the group. We are happy to watch his career develop in a Kings uniform.”

During the 2020-21 season, Metu has appeared in 28 games (no starts) with the Kings, averaging 5.1 points (.556 FG%, .690 FT%), 2.5 rebounds and 10.2 minutes per game.

In a subsequent move, the team has waived forward Chris Silva.