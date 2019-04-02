Kings Sign BJ Johnson

The Sacramento Kings today signed guard BJ Johnson to a contract, according to General Manager Vlade Divac. Johnson will be assigned to the Orlando Magic NBA G League affiliate Lakeland Magic.

Johnson originally signed a 10-Day contract on March 1 with the Atlanta Hawks followed by a second 10-Day contract on March 11. In six games with the Hawks, the La Salle alum averaged 3.5 points (.500 FG%, .500 3pt%, 2-2 FT), 1.3 rebounds, and 7.2 minutes per game. Johnson scored 11 points on 4-of-4 shooting, including 3-of-3 from three, and grabbed two rebounds in 19 minutes at Chicago (3/5/19).

The 6-foot-7, 200-pound guard has appeared in 39 games (32 starts) for Orlando’s NBA G League affiliate Lakeland Magic, accruing averages of 15.4 points (.477 FG%, .444 3pt%, .841 FT%), 5.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.4 steals and 29.8 minutes per contest during the 2018-19 season.