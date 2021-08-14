Kings Sign Alex Len

The Sacramento Kings have signed center Alex Len to a contract, according to General Manager Monte McNair. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“It is great to welcome Alex back to the Kings,” said McNair. “Alex will add toughness, competitiveness and experience while securing our front line depth.”

Len returns to the Kings averaging career marks of 7.8 points (.506 FG%, .332 3pt%, .685 FT%), 6.0 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 1.0 blocks and 19.1 minutes per game through 531 games (225 starts) for five teams: Phoenix (2013-18), Atlanta (2018-20), Sacramento (2019-20), Toronto (2020-21) and Washington (2020-21). In 64 games for both Toronto and Washington during the 2020-21 season, Len garnered averages of 6.6 points, (.615 FG%, .320 3pt%, .629 FT%), 4.1 rebounds, 1.0 blocks and 15.3 minutes per game.