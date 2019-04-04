Kings Share Sneak Peek of Wearable Technology to Enhance Fan Experience During Tech Night

Tonight, the Sacramento Kings will host the fourth annual Tech Night as the team takes on the Cleveland Cavaliers at Golden 1 Center, the world’s most technologically advanced and sustainable sports arena. During Tech Night, the Kings, in partnership with TechCentrix, will provide a sneak peek of an interactive wristband, adding a new aspect to an enhanced fan experience. Additionally, the final startups in the Kings annual crowd-sourced tech contest, Capitalize, powered by Sacramento Urban Technology Lab, will compete for last-minute votes toward the grand prize of $10,000.

"Sacramento's creativity and innovation will be highlighted during Tech Night, as we look for new ways to showcase the best of the region's startup culture," said Sacramento Kings Chief Technology Officer Ryan Montoya. "Tonight, we will crown the fourth Capitalize winner and debut our new partnership with TechCentrix aimed to help enhance the fan experience through interactive wristbands."

TechCentrix and the Kings have partnered to create an interactive wristband which select fans will receive in-game. The wearable technology will be available for purchase in the team store next season, with a percentage of proceeds going to benefit the Kings Foundation for work in the community, and will be activated via the award-winning, dual-mode Sacramento Kings + Golden 1Center app. Inside the arena, these wristbands will become a conduit for interactive experiences including promotions in real-time, passes to attend VIP events and personalized giveaways. Outside of the arena, fans will be able to use the wristbands to stay up-to-date with game play including real-time scores. Fans will also be able to use the rechargeable wristband throughout the season.

“The Sacramento Kings, as the tech leaders in the NBA, are the perfect partners to launch this unique fan experience,” said TechCentrix CEO Brandon Laidlaw. “We are extremely excited to build this wearable technology throughout the market and provide Sacramento fans another touchpoint to their team.”

During the game, pitch videos featuring the Capitalize finalists, created with the help of Haney Biz Marketing, will be shown on VSP Skeyeview. Tech Night is the culmination of fan voting on Twitter that opened on March 25 and will conclude at halftime. After the Twitter votes are counted, and the final panel of judges deliberate, the grand prize winner will be announced during the third quarter.

Additionally, four local companies will highlight their technology at tables throughout the Plaza Level – Square One Clubs will feature locally produced video games for fans to play, MakersXD will bring virtual reality to view student-made projects in their 3D environment, Obra will showcase technology projects including a 3D printer and mini programmable crosswalk and Start Dream Big will demo robots for fans.

For more information, please visit Kings.com.