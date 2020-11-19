Kings Select Tyrese Haliburton in the First Round of the 2020 NBA Draft

The Sacramento Kings tonight selected Tyrese Haliburton from Iowa State with the 12th pick overall in the 2020 NBA Draft, according to General Manager Monte McNair.

Haliburton comes to the Kings accruing averages of 15.2 points (.504 FG%, .419 3pt%, .822 FT%), 5.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 2.5 steals and 36.7 minutes per game in 22 games (all starts) during his sophomore campaign at Iowa State (2019-20). When the season concluded, Haliburton finished sixth in the Big 12 in scoring per game (15.2), second in FG percentage (50.4), first in assists (6.5), first in steals (2.5), and third in three-point field goal percentage (.419).

A 6-5, 175-pound guard, Haliburton earned All-Big 12 Second Team honors, was named NABC All-District 8 Second Team and garnered Big 12 Player of the Week honors in back-to-back seasons (2019, 2020). The Oshkosh, Wisconsin native was named as a Cousy Award Finalist and to the Wooden Award Midseason Top-25 list. During the summer of 2019, Haliburton was selected to the 2019 USA Basketball Men’s U19 World Cup Team where he helped lead the squad to a Gold Medal finish and was named to the All-Star Five for the tournament.