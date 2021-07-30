Kings Select Davion Mitchell in the First Round of NBA Draft 2021

The Sacramento Kings tonight selected Davion Mitchell from Baylor with the ninth overall pick in NBA Draft 2021, according to General Manager Monte McNair.

Mitchell joins the Kings after averaging 14.0 points (.511 FG%, .447 3pt%, .641 FT%), 2.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.9 steals and 33.0 minutes per game in 30 games (all starts) during his junior season at Baylor (2020-21). Mitchell led the Bears to the 2021 NCAA Championship, while being named the 2021 National Defensive Player of the Year.

A 6-2, 205-pound guard, Mitchell earned NCAA All-Tourney, NCAA All-Region, All-Big 12 First Team (2020-21) and Big 12 All-Defensive Team (2019-20, 2020-21) honors. The Hinesville, Georgia native was also named 2020 Big 12 Newcomer of the Year during his redshirt sophomore season.