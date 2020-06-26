Kings To Resume 2019-20 NBA Season In Orlando Versus San Antonio Spurs on July 31

The Sacramento Kings will restart the 2019-20 NBA season in Orlando at the Walt Disney World Resort as one of 22 returning teams to play eight “seeding games” as selected from its remaining regular-season schedule, beginning with a matchup against DeMar DeRozan and the San Antonio Spurs on July 31 at 5pm PDT. The seeding games are part of the NBA competitive format plan, featuring the eight teams in each conference with the highest current winning percentages and the six teams that are currently within six games of the eighth seed in either conference.

All Kings seeding games are listed below and will be broadcast on NBC Sports California (NBCSCA) and Sports 1140 KHTK. Fans can also watch the Kings take on 2019 No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans on August 11 at 6pm PDT in a nationally televised game on TNT.

“We are looking forward to this opportunity in Orlando, and getting back to playing the game we love,” said Kings Head Coach Luke Walton. “We continue to work with the NBA to prioritize health and safety, while recognizing our responsibility to use our platform to bring attention and drive sustained action to issues of racial injustice.”

“We are thankful for the chance to restart the season while also remaining focused on using our platform to make a positive difference and drive meaningful change in our community,” said Kings General Manager Vlade Divac. “We continue collaborating with the league as we all work to resume play in a safe and responsible manner.”

SACRAMENTO KINGS 2019-20 SEEDING GAMES SCHEDULE

(All Times Listed in PDT)

Game 1: Friday, July 31, 5 PM: Kings at San Antonio Spurs (NBCSCA, KHTK)

Game 2: Sunday, August 2, 3 PM: Kings at Orlando Magic (NBCSCA, NBATV, KHTK)

Game 3: Tuesday, August 4, 11:30 AM: Kings vs. Dallas Mavericks (NBCSCA, KHTK)

Game 4: Thursday, August 6, 10:30 AM: Kings vs. New Orleans Pelicans (NBCSCA, NBATV, KHTK)

Game 5: Friday, August 7, 2 PM: Kings at Brooklyn Nets (NBCSCA, KHTK)

Game 6: Sunday, August 9, 5 PM: Kings vs. Houston Rockets (NBCSCA, KHTK)

Game 7: Tuesday, August 11, 6 PM: Kings vs. New Orleans Pelicans (NBCSCA, TNT, KHTK)

Game 8: Thursday, August 13, Time TBD: Kings at Los Angeles Lakers (NBCSCA, KHTK)

Following the seeding games, the seven teams in each conference with the highest combined winning percentages across regular-season games and seeding games will be the first through seventh seeds for the NBA Playoffs for that conference. If the team with the eighth-best combined winning percentage (regular-season games and seeding games) in a conference is more than four games ahead of the team with the ninth-best combined winning percentage in the same conference, then the team with the eighth-best winning percentage would be the eighth playoff seed in that conference.

If the team with the eighth-best combined winning percentage in a conference (Team 8) is four games or fewer ahead of the team with the ninth-best combined winning percentage in the same conference (Team 9), then those two teams would compete in a play-in tournament to determine the eighth playoff seed in the conference. The play-in tournament will be double elimination for Team 8 and single elimination for Team 9.

The NBA’s standard playoff tiebreaker procedures will be used to break any ties on the basis of winning percentage. Once the 16-team playoff field is set, the NBA Playoffs will proceed in a traditional conference-based format with four rounds and best-of-seven series in each round. The 2020 NBA Finals will end no later than Oct. 13.

