Kings Recall Giles from Stockton Kings

The Sacramento Kings today announced the team has recalled forward Harry Giles from the team’s NBA G League affiliate, the Stockton Kings.

In two games during the recent G League Showcase in Las Vegas, the rookie out of Duke posted 20 points (9-17 FG, 2-3 3pt, 0-2 FT) to accompany 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals in 23 minutes versus the Delaware Blue Coats on Thursday and 21 points (9-16 FG, 3-3 3pt) with eight rebounds and three assists in 21 minutes against the Wisconsin Herd yesterday afternoon. On the G-League campaign, Giles has accrued averages of 23.7 points (.577 FG%, 7-10 3pt, 2-4 FT), 7.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 steals in three contests.

He has appeared in 21 games for Sacramento this season, posting 5.4 points (.476 FG%), 2.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 10.0 minutes per contest.