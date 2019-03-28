Kings Recall Cody Demps and Caleb Swanigan from the Stockton Kings

The Sacramento Kings today announced the team has recalled guard Cody Demps and forward Caleb Swanigan from the team’s NBA G League affiliate, the Stockton Kings.

In 50 games (42 starts) for Stockton, the 6-foot-4, 193-pound Sacramento State alum has accrued averages of 11.8 points (.451 FG%, .315 3pt%, .808 FT%), 4.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 30.7 minutes per contest during the 2018-19 season. In Stockton’s playoff matchup Wednesday night, Demps scored 19 points on 8-of-17 shooting from the field to go along with a team-high seven assists, eight rebounds, three steals and three blocks in 41 minutes.

Swanigan played eight games for Stockton, averaging 15.0 points (.452 FG%, .714 FT%), 12.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 29.3 minutes per game. Swanigan grabbed a game-high 17 rebounds and scored 14 points on 6-of-11 shooting in Stockton’s playoff game vs. Memphis, Wednesday night.