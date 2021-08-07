Kings Re-Sign Terence Davis

The Sacramento Kings have re-signed guard Terence Davis to a contract, according to General Manager Monte McNair. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“We are excited that Terence will remain a part of the Kings family,” said McNair. “His combination of scoring, defense, athleticism and energy are integral parts of our team.

“We are thrilled to see Terence’s continued development in a Kings uniform.”

“I’d like to thank Monte and Vivek for this incredible opportunity to continue my career in Sacramento,” said Davis. “I can’t wait to get back to work and help this team get back into the playoffs.”

During the 2020-21 season, Davis amassed averages of 11.1 points (.439 FG%, .372 3pt%, .784 FT%), 3.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.0 steals and 21.5 minutes per game in 27 games (no starts) with the Kings. The Ole Miss product has played two seasons in the NBA with Toronto (2019-20 – 2020-21) and Sacramento (2020-21) after entering the league undrafted in 2019.