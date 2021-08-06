Kings Re-Sign Richaun Holmes

The Sacramento Kings have re-signed center Richaun Holmes to a contract, according to General Manager Monte McNair. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“This is a great day for Richaun and the entire Kings organization,” said McNair. “Richaun brings toughness, skill and versatility to the court. His energy is the perfect fit for our style of play and he represents the values of this organization. I’m excited to see what the future holds for him and this tremendously talented team we’re building.”

The 37th overall pick of the 2015 NBA Draft achieved career-high averages of 14.2 points (.637 FG%, .794 FT%), 8.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 29.2 minutes per game through 61 games (all starts) during the 2020-21 season. Entering his seventh season in the NBA, Holmes has averaged 9.5 points (.597 FG%, .741 FT%), 5.6 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 20.7 minutes per game in 331 games (123 starts) with Philadelphia (2015-16 – 2017-18), Phoenix (2018-19) and Sacramento (2019-20 – 2020-21).

"I am thankful to Vivek and Monte for this opportunity to continue my career in Sacramento. I've played some of my best basketball in Sacramento but the best is yet to come. I look forward to continuing to push towards the playoffs and beyond.”

Last season, Holmes finished the year ranking second in the NBA in field goal percentage with .637 percent. The mark placed Holmes first in Kings franchise history for field goal percentage in a season for a player with at least 500 field goal attempts.

Also during the 2020-21 campaign, Holmes recorded a career-high six blocks in a game on three occasions: Jan. 11 vs. Indiana, Jan. 22 vs. New York and Feb. 1 at New Orleans. Holmes ranked eighth in the NBA in blocks per game with 1.6 upon season’s end.