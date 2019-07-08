Kings Re-Sign Harrison Barnes

The Sacramento Kings have re-signed free agent forward Harrison Barnes, according to General Manager Vlade Divac. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

In 28 games during the 2018-19 season for the Kings, Barnes averaged 14.3 points (.455 FG%, .408 3pt%, .800 FT%), 5.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 33.9 minutes per game. For his career, Barnes has accrued averages of 13.6 points (.446 FG%, .374 3pt%, .795 FT%), 4.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 30.7 minutes per contest through 540 games (479 starts) with Golden State (2012 – 2016), Dallas (2016 – 2019) and Sacramento (2018-19).

Barnes is a seven-year NBA veteran, member of the 2015 Golden State Warriors Championship team and 2016 Gold Medalist at the Rio Olympics as part of Team USA. Originally selected by the Warriors with the seventh overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft, Barnes was named to the 2012-13 NBA All-Rookie First Team. At North Carolina, he received ACC Rookie of the Year and Second-Team All ACC accolades as a freshman (2011) and a First-Team All ACC nod as a sophomore (2012), while helping the Tar Heels to a pair of regional finals in the NCAA Tournament.

He will wear No. 40 for the Kings.