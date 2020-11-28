Kings Re-Sign DaQuan Jeffries

The Sacramento Kings have re-signed guard DaQuan Jeffries to a contract, according to General Manager Monte McNair. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

During the 2019-20 season, on a two-way contract for the Sacramento Kings, Jeffries appeared in 13 games and averaged 3.8 points (.500 FG%, .278 3pt%, .833 FT%), 1.4 rebounds and 10.8 minutes per game. An early entrant out of Tulsa and going undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft, Jeffries accrued averages of 16.6 points (.461 FG%, .339 3pt%, .705 FT%), 6.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.2 steals and 31.0 minutes per game in 27 games (22 starts) for the Sacramento Kings G League affiliate, the Stockton Kings.

Jeffries appeared in 56 career games (40 starts) during two seasons at the University of Tulsa (2017-19), averaging 11.5 points (.517 FG%, .375 3pt%, .766 FT%), 5.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.3 blocks and 25.4 minutes per game. As a senior (2018-19), he played 31 games (all starts) where he averaged 13.0 points (.502 FG%, .366 3pt%, .755 FT%), 5.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.2 blocks, 1.0 steals and 28.1 minutes per game. Jeffries led the team in points, blocked shots and steals, and earned Third Team All-American Athletic Conference honors.