Sacramento Kings Continue Community Investment with Sacramento Police Department Donation

SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — The Sacramento Kings are proud to partner with the Sacramento Police Department to announce the newest K9 member on their team. Rex, a two year old rescue Labrador mix, was adopted and trained thanks to a contribution by the Sacramento Kings. Rex and his handler, Officer Jeff Rath, will be one of the many officers working to ensure that Golden 1 Center will remain safe on event nights.



Rex, Latin for “king,” was rescued by Labs 2 Love Rescue, Inc. in Redding, California, a non-profit, volunteer organization. After his adoption, Rex joined Officer Rath for a rigorous two-month training program where he learned to detect the unique scent of different explosive materials.

“Keeping fans safe at Golden 1 Center events is very important to us,” said Kings President Chris Granger. “We’re proud that Rex will join the ranks of the Sacramento Police Department, not only to keep Golden 1 Center safe, but as a team member who will contribute to the city’s safety.”

“We appreciate the Sacramento Kings contribution and dedication to keeping the city safe,” said Deputy Chief Ken Bernard. “Rex is a welcome addition to our K9 unit, where his special skills will serve Sacramento across the city.”



Now that Rex has completed his certification, he will join Officer Rath as a member of the Sacramento Police Department. When not on duty at Golden 1 Center, Rex can be found working at Regional Transit, keeping passengers safe by sweeping trains, busses and the equipment yards.



“Bringing Rex on board with the Kings and the Sacramento Police Department is a wonderful partnership of resources,” said Henry Li, RT General Manager/CEO. “We are excited Rex will be a regular rider of RT.”