Kings to Play in 2018 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas

The Sacramento Kings will field a team to compete in the 2018 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas from July 6-17 at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada Las Vegas.

The matchup between the potential top two picks in NBA Draft 2018 presented by State Farm highlights the 12-day, 82-game schedule for MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2018 in Las Vegas. For the first time, every Summer League game will air live on television, with ESPN networks and NBA TV combining to televise a record number of games.

The Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings, who are selecting first and second, respectively, in this year’s draft, will meet at MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2018 on Saturday, July 7 at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

MGM Resorts NBA Summer League, which features all 30 NBA teams for the first time, will tip off with a record 10 games on Friday, July 6 and continue through Tuesday, July 17 at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. The first day of action will include five games on NBA TV and a tripleheader on ESPN.

The tournament-style format will culminate with the Championship Game on July 17 at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN. For the second consecutive year, ESPN will present every game from Las Vegas via the ESPN App, along with a record 46 games on its linear television channels (ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU).

The Kings will play a minimum of five games at MGM Resorts NBA Summer League, starting with three preliminary contests from July 7-10. The teams will then be seeded in the tournament, which starts on July 11 and concludes with the Championship Game on July 17.

For all-access Kings Summer League content, stay current with Kings.com, Twitter.com/SacramentoKings, Facebook.com/SacramentoKings, Instagram.com/SacramentoKings and the team’s Snapchat account: SacramentoKings.

Tickets for NBA Summer League are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting NBATickets.com.