Kings Partners with SacRT to Offer Free Rides to Help Drive the Vote

Today, the Sacramento Kings announced a partnership with the Sacramento Regional Transit District (SacRT) and Sacramento County to drive community members to Vote Center and Ballot Drop Box locations across the Sacramento region to help Drive the Vote. SacRT is offering free rides system-wide on all bus, light rail, SmaRT Ride and SacRT GO services to honor National Vote Early Day on Saturday, October 24, and a second system-wide free ride day in celebration of Election Day on Tuesday, November 3.

“Transportation should not be a barrier to casting your vote and we are thrilled to partner with SacRT and the County to provide this critical service at no cost to all Sacramento residents,” said Sacramento Kings Chief Operating Officer Matina Kolokotronis. “We hope that by helping to increase access to voting through free rides to the polls, Sacramento residents will have a stronger voice in our democracy.”

“We hope that Sacramento area voters take advantage of early voting and choose to take transit to help cast their ballot,” said SacRT General Manager and CEO Henry Li. “It is free to vote and SacRT is making it free to drive you to vote.”

“It is terrific to have Sacramento Regional Transit as a partner in our effort to make voting easier and more accessible to all Sacramento County voters,” said Sacramento County Registrar of Voters Courtney Bailey-Kanelos. “It is important that we see high voter participation and having great partners like SacRT and the Sacramento Kings helps us meet that goal.”

In addition, SacRT is offering free rides on SmaRT Ride on-demand microtransit shuttles in all nine service zones, with a free ride flyer, from Monday, October 26 through Monday, November 2 with the exception of the weekend (no Saturday or Sunday SmaRT Ride service). Learn more about SmaRT Ride at sacrt.com/smartride.

To ride SmaRT Ride for free, simply print or take a screenshot of the SmaRT Ride free ride flyer. You only need one flyer per group of riders traveling together. Have it ready to show the bus operator when boarding the shuttle. Visit sacrt.com/drivethevote to get the free ride flyer.

Sacramento Kings Commitment to Civic Engagement

In July, the team announced that Golden 1 Center would be transformed into a Vote Center for the November election to enable voters to register to vote and cast their ballots while practicing social distancing. Golden 1 Center was the first professional sports venue in the state to announce plans to serve as a Vote Center. Kings employees will receive a paid day off to vote on November 3 as well as paid time off to serve as poll workers.

In August, the Kings in collaboration with When We All Vote and RISE, relaunched “Rally the Vote,” a nonpartisan coalition which has now grown to over 50 professional sports franchises and leagues across the NBA, NFL, MLB, MLS, NHL, WNBA and NWSL focused on encouraging fans to get in the game and make their voice heard by registering to vote and participating in elections. View a full list of members here.

Wearing is Caring

To comply with the California Department of Public Health’s guidance on requiring face coverings or masks on public transportation, SacRT is requiring that a mask or face covering be worn while waiting at bus stops, light rail stations and when riding any SacRT vehicle. Learn more at sacrt.com/covid19.