Kings Name Rex Kalamian Assistant Coach

The Sacramento Kings announced today that Rex Kalamian has been named Assistant Coach. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“I’m excited to add Rex’s experience and perspective to the team,” said Kings Head Coach Luke Walton. “His nearly 30 years in the league will benefit our group and I look forward to working with him.”

Kalamian returns to the Kings after serving as assistant coach from 2007 to 2009. He joins from the Los Angeles Clippers (2018-20), where the team amassed a 97-57 (.629) regular season record during his tenure on Doc Rivers’ staff. Prior to Los Angeles, Kalamian spent three seasons with the Toronto Raptors, serving as the top assistant for Dwane Casey. He helped lead Toronto to a 166-80 (.675) regular season record, the NBA’s third-best over that span, in addition to 2016 Eastern Conference Finals and second round playoff berths in 2017 and 2018.

From 2009-15, he worked with the Oklahoma City Thunder, as the team posted a 316-160 (.664) regular season record, reaching three Western Conference Finals and making one NBA Finals appearance. Before his first stint in Sacramento, Kalamian also coached with Minnesota (2005-07), Denver (2004-05) and the Clippers (1995-2003). He previously served as a scout for Philadelphia (2003-04) and the Clippers (1992-95) before being promoted to assistant coach.

Prior to the NBA, Kalamian worked for two seasons as an assistant at his former school, East Los Angeles College. A graduate of Cal Poly Pomona, Kalamian earned a bachelor’s degree in business management.