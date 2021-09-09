Kings Name Kayte Christensen-Hunter as TV Game Analyst

The Sacramento Kings announced today that Kayte Christensen-Hunter has been named as the team’s new television game analyst. A former WNBA player, Christensen-Hunter has spent 11 seasons with the Kings, previously serving as the team’s TV studio analyst for pregame, halftime and postgame shows, as well as sideline reporter. She will provide commentary alongside Kings play-by-play announcers Mark Jones and Kyle Draper on NBC Sports California beginning with the 2021-22 season.

“Kayte has proven herself time and time again throughout her eleven years covering the Kings,” said Sacramento Kings Owner and Chairman Vivek Ranadivé. “With extensive experience as a player and broadcaster, she will bring a deep passion for and knowledge of the game to the telecasts this season.”

"Kayte is a tremendously talented and experienced basketball analyst and television professional,” added NBC Sports California Senior Vice President and General Manager Matt Murphy. “She has developed immense knowledge of the game and the Kings organization over her remarkable career as a player and media member. We are very excited to have her contribute her talent and knowledge to our live-game coverage of the Kings this season and provide an insightful and entertaining experience for fans.”

“To say this is a dream come true is an understatement,” said Christensen-Hunter. “The Kings gave me my first big break in this business 15 years ago and since then these wonderful fans and city have embraced me, welcomed me in and made Sacramento home. This fan base is truly unmatched. I am honored to follow in the footsteps of the great Jerry Reynolds and Doug Christie. I’m also so proud to be able to show my 3-year-old daughter and so many other young women that we have a place in the NBA. I’d like to thank Vivek, Matina, John and everyone at NBC Sports California for this opportunity and I can’t wait to join up with Mark and Kyle to bring Sacramento Kings action to our amazing fans.”

In March, Christensen-Hunter served as the color analyst as part of the Kings and NBC Sports California’s first-ever exclusively women and non-binary announcing and coverage team highlighting the importance of representation in sports and breaking barriers. Also during Women’s Empowerment Month, NBC Sports California highlighted her journey from the court to the sidelines.

Before joining the Kings, Christensen-Hunter served as a color analyst for the Phoenix Mercury and women’s college basketball on ESPN (2009-12). Drafted by the Phoenix Mercury in 2002, she spent six seasons (2002-07) playing in the WNBA as a fan favorite, and also played internationally in South Korea, Turkey, Russia, and Greece. The California native earned Big West Conference Player of the Year and All-Big West First Team honors in 2001-02 at UC Santa Barbara.

As the official television partner of the Kings, NBC Sports California delivers exclusive, regional coverage of all non-nationally exclusive Kings games, including live gameday shows “Kings Pregame Live” and “Kings Postgame Live.” Authenticated subscribers can also live stream NBC Sports California’s live coverage of the Kings on NBCSportsCalifornia.com and the MyTeams app.