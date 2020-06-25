Kings Name Gary Gerould Interim TV Play-By-Play Announcer

The Sacramento Kings announced today that broadcasting icon Gary Gerould has been named the team’s interim TV play-by-play announcer for the remainder of the 2019-20 NBA season. Affectionately known among Kings players, personnel, fans and throughout the NBA as “The G-Man,” Gerould will call the historic game action in Orlando with Kings TV color analyst and Kings Legend Doug Christie virtually from Golden 1 Center when the season resumes on NBC Sports California, the exclusive home of Kings basketball.

Jason Ross, currently the pregame, halftime and postgame host on Kings Radio, will take over the team’s play-by-play duties on the team’s partner station Sports 1140 KHTK in the interim. Ross has been a member of the Kings radio broadcast team for 25 years, participating in over 2,000 Kings radio broadcasts, and is also the sports director for KHTK where he has served in a variety of capacities at the station since 1994.

Over the coming months, the organization will conduct a formal search for the team’s new, permanent TV play-by-play announcer to begin in the 2020-21 season.

“G-Man is a true legend and has been the ‘Voice of the Kings’ on both radio and TV from the day the team arrived in Sacramento in 1985, so it is natural for him to assume this role through the rest of the season,” said Kings President of Business Operations John Rinehart. “I stand with Kings fans around the world, players past and present and all associated with this franchise, in saying we have had the distinct honor of enjoying Gary’s trademark style and signature calls since this team began calling the Capital City home. We are also excited to have Jason fill in for G-Man on radio, and look forward to his energy, excitement and deep knowledge of the team as we take the court in Orlando.”

“Gary Gerould is one of the most accomplished and respected play-by-play announcers in the NBA, and his decades-long association with the Sacramento Kings has given him an unsurpassed connection with the team and the community,” said Matt Murphy, Senior Vice President and General Manager of NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports California. “We are thrilled to welcome G-Man to NBC Sports California and look forward to him sharing his passion for the game with our viewers.”

“I’m so pleased to have this opportunity and excited to be alongside Doug to call the team’s return to the court in Orlando,” said Gary Gerould. “It is an absolute joy to return to the game I love and welcome the challenge of once again calling Kings game action on TV. I am grateful to the organization for entrusting me to resume the season and deeply appreciative to all the Kings fans for their tremendous support over the years.”

"I am so excited about this opportunity provided by the Sacramento Kings and really look forward to calling the restart of this unprecedented season,” said Jason Ross. “I am also thrilled to see the pairing of the G-Man with Doug Christie on TV. Having worked with Gary for 25 seasons, who has been a mentor and a role model, I accept the challenge of filling his big shoes."

Currently in his 35th season with the Kings and having called 2,769 Kings games, Gerould has been the radio play-by-play announcer on the club’s flagship station KHTK (1140 AM). In the mid-1990s (1994-95 to 1997-98), he served as the play-by-play announcer on the Kings TV broadcast for four seasons. Gerould is widely considered one of the best play-by-play announcers in all of sports broadcasting. In terms of longevity, Gary stands in the top five among NBA broadcasters. In 2018, Gerould was inducted by The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences as a Gold Circle honoree in recognition of his more than 50 years of contributions and accomplishments to the northern California television community.

Aside from his storied work on the hardwood, Gerould covered network TV motor sports for 37 years, including the NHRA drag racing tour for ESPN and the IndyCar circuit as a pit reporter for world-wide events, such as the Indy 500. Gary has been involved with more than 1,800 nationally televised events. Prior to his career at ABC, Gerould spent 11 years with NBC and was a member of the network’s coverage team at the XXIV Olympic Games in Seoul. He also served as a regular NFL play-by-play announcer in addition to his motor sports duties. Additionally, Gary was part of the Turner Broadcast Network telecast of the 1990 Goodwill Games in Seattle.

Gerould’s broadcasting career began in high school in Midland, Mich., where he was also inducted into the Midland Hall of Fame in 2000. Gary’s life out west started in 1963 when he moved to Chico, Calif., to become news and sports director at KHSL Radio. He moved to Sacramento in 1965 to take on sports broadcasting roles at KCRA-TV (12 years) and with Sacramento State football and basketball.