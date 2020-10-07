Kings Name Alvin Gentry Associate Head Coach

The Sacramento Kings announced today that Alvin Gentry has been named Associate Head Coach. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“I’m excited to add Alvin’s valuable experience and leadership to the team,” said Walton. “His veteran coaching perspective will be a great addition and I look forward to working with him again to continue developing our group.”

Gentry brings more than 35 years of coaching experience to the Sacramento bench. He most recently served as head coach of the New Orleans Pelicans, where he guided the team to 48 wins during the 2018-19 regular season – the third most in team history – and a trip to the NBA Playoffs, advancing to the Western Conference Semifinals for only the second time in franchise history.

Prior to New Orleans, Gentry was the Associate Head Coach of the Golden State Warriors, helping lead the team to the 2015 NBA Championship. Alvin has also previously served as head coach for the Miami Heat (1995), Detroit Pistons (1997-2000), Los Angeles Clippers (2000-2003) and Phoenix Suns (2008-2013). In 1,105 games, Gentry has garnered a career record of 510-595 (.462).

With Gentry at the helm of the Suns, he guided Phoenix to the 2010 Western Conference Finals following a 54-28 regular season record – the fourth best in Phoenix franchise history – and led the NBA in scoring with 110.2 points per game.

The Shelby, North Carolina native was a point guard at Appalachian State, where he earned a degree in management (1977) prior to his coaching career.