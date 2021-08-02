Kings Name Doug Christie to Coaching Staff

The Sacramento Kings announced today that Doug Christie has been hired as an assistant coach. Per team policy, terms of the deal are not disclosed.

“It’s been a dream of mine to coach for the Sacramento Kings,” said Christie. “I feel like I have some unfinished business. I’d like to thank my family at NBC Sports California as well as KHTK for an amazing ride. I look forward to working with Coach Walton to deliver a winning team to the great fans of Sacramento.”

“Doug has been a pillar within the Sacramento Kings organization for decades,” said Walton. “I’m excited to add his years of basketball knowledge and energy to our coaching staff and our great group of players.”

Christie played 14 seasons in the NBA and played for seven teams, including the Sacramento Kings from 2000-2005 and was named to NBA All-Defensive First team in 2003 and named NBA All-Defensive Second team in 2001, 2002, and 2004 as he helped Sacramento reach the postseason in each of his five seasons with the Kings. Christie is the Sacramento-era leader in career steals (717) and is also second on the all-time leaders list in career steals for the Toronto Raptors (664).

Since retirement he has trained athletes on every level, studied the game and it’s fundamentals meticulously, which has led him to a revolutionary approach with Mind, Body and Sport. The 14-year NBA veteran attended Rainier Beach High School in Seattle, Wash., where he led the Vikings to their first state basketball championship in 1988. After graduating from Rainier Beach, Christie headed south to Pepperdine University in Malibu, Calif., where he played three seasons for the Waves from 1989-92. Christie ranks third in career steals (168) in program history and was won back-to-back WCC Player of the Year awards (1990-92).