Kings Flex-Assign Jahmi’us Ramsey And Robert Woodard II

The Sacramento Kings announced today that the team has flex-assigned Jahmi’us Ramsey to the Agua Caliente Clippers (LA Clippers) and Robert Woodard II to the Austin Spurs (San Antonio Spurs) for the NBA G League single site in Orlando, Fla.

Ramsey has totaled five points (.500 FG%, .333 3pt%), 4 rebounds, 1 assist and 1 block in 16 minutes through four games (no starts) with Sacramento. Woodard II has appeared in six games (no starts) and has totaled 13 points (.545 FG%, .333 3pt%, .625 FT%), and 8 rebounds in 17 minutes.