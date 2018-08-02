Sacramento Kings and Fans Contribute $30,000 to American Red Cross Northern California Fire Victims and Relief Efforts

Yesterday, the Sacramento Kings staff took to the phones, calling Kings fans in an effort to raise funds for the American Red Cross to help the communities impacted by the devastating Northern California wildfires – including the Carr Fire in Redding and Shasta, and the Ranch and River fires near Mendocino.

Throughout the day, the team made direct contact to over 5,000 Season Ticket Members and Kings fans to raise awareness and drive donations – raising a total of $15,000. To increase the impact from the Sacramento community, the Kings Foundation matched donations up until 11:59 p.m. on August 1, contributing an additional $15,000, for a grand total of $30,000.

“Kings fans have truly embodied the ‘Do Good’ motto, stepping up to help others in need and again proving why they are known as the best fans in the NBA,” said Kings President of Business Operations John Rinehart. “We are proud to come together with the support of Season Ticket Members and fans to help our fellow communities in need.”

The Carr Fire and the Ranch and River Fires have collectively burned nearly 180,000 acres, evacuating the residents nearby and threatening several thousand structures – the Carr Fire has been ranked as the 6th most destructive California Wildfire in Cal Fire’s history. Fans interested in donating directly can visit Kings.com/WildfireRelief to make a personal contribution through the team’s ticketing platform.

The Sacramento Kings Foundation has worked in partnership with the local American Red Cross chapter on many disaster initiatives – including last year’s hurricane relief efforts – and will continue to work with them on future disaster preparedness initiatives that potentially could impact Northern California and the country.