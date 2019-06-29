Kings Extend Qualifying Offer to Willie Cauley-Stein

The Sacramento Kings have extended a qualifying offer to center Willie Cauley-Stein, making him a restricted free agent, General Manager Vlade Divac announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deal are not disclosed.

By extending a qualifying offer to Cauley-Stein by the June 29 deadline, Sacramento obtains the Right of First Refusal on any offer sheet he may sign with another team.

Cauley-Stein averaged 11.9 points (.556 FG%, .551 FT%), 8.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 81 games during the 2018-19 season. Selected with the sixth overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft out of Kentucky, Cauley-Stein has averaged 10.1 points (.534 FG%, .611 FT%), 6.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 295 games over four seasons with the Kings.