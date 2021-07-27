Kings Extend Qualifying Offer to Terence Davis II

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Sacramento Kings have extended a qualifying offer to guard Terence Davis II, making him a restricted free agent, General Manager Monte McNair announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deal are not disclosed.

By extending a qualifying offer to Davis, Sacramento obtains the Right of First Refusal on any offer sheet he may sign with another team.

Acquired by the Kings on March 25, 2021, Davis averaged 11.1 points (.442 FG%, .372 3pt%, .784 FT%), 3.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.0 steals and 21.5 minutes per game in 27 games for Sacramento.