Kings Exercise Option on Willie Cauley-Stein

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Sacramento Kings announced today the team has exercised its third-year option on center Willie Cauley-Stein, according to Kings Vice President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Vlade Divac.



Cauley-Stein is entering his second season with the Kings after being selected with the sixth overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft. An All-Rookie Second Team honoree last season, Cauley-Stein registered 7.0 points (.563 FG%, .648 FT%), 5.3 rebounds and 1.00 blocks in 21.4 minutes per contest over 66 games played (started 39).