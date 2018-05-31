Kings, Clark Pacific to Unveil American Heart Association Hands-Only CPR Training Kiosk at Golden 1 Center

The Sacramento Kings, Clark Pacific and the American Heart Association – the world’s leading voluntary health organization devoted to fighting cardiovascular disease – are debuting a Hands-Only CPR training kiosk at Golden 1 Center onThursday, June 7. Thanks to sponsor Clark Pacific, people attending games and events at the arena will have an opportunity to learn this lifesaving skill in about five minutes while they wait for their events to start. Golden 1 Center is the first arena in the U.S. to have one of the CPR learning kiosks. Over 1.5 million guests visit the arena each year.

On Thursday, June 7, media and special guests will be welcomed to Golden 1 Center for a brief press conference and demonstration of the kiosk to draw a close to National CPR Awareness week.

“At Clark Pacific, we pride ourselves in building stronger communities, and that includes helping to ensure the health and safety of those who live and work in the communities where we operate,” said Robert Clark, President and Co-Owner of Clark Pacific. “This CPR kiosk will create thousands of potential lifesavers and we’re thrilled to play a part in making that happen.”

Each year, more than 350,000 cardiac arrests occur outside the hospital, and about 20 percent occur in public places. Hands-Only CPR has been shown to be as effective as conventional CPR for cardiac arrest when it occurs in public, and CPR can double or triple a victim’s chance of survival.

“Through Golden 1 Center, we want to serve our community with entertainment, as well as education,” said Sacramento Kings President of Business Operations and 2019 Heart Ball Chair John Rinehart. “We hope that our guests will explore the kiosk, and learn that CPR can turn anyone into a lifesaver.”

Hands-Only CPR has two steps, performed in this order: when you see a teen or adult suddenly collapse, call 911. Then, push hard and fast in the center of the chest at a rate of 100 to 120 beats per minute until help arrives.

If administered immediately, it can double or triple a cardiac victim’s chance of survival.

The kiosk has a touch screen with a short video that provides an overview of Hands-Only CPR, followed by a practice session and a 30-second test. With the help of a practice “manikin,” or a rubber torso, the kiosk gives feedback about the depth and rate of compressions, as well as proper hand placement – factors that influence the effectiveness of CPR. Anthem Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Anthem Inc., is the is the national sponsor of the American Heart Association’s kiosk program. Since a pilot kiosk was installed at the Dallas/Ft. Worth International Airport five years ago, the CPR training kiosks have been placed in more than 26 high traffic public locations around the United States.

The kiosks will be located near section 123.

“Having CPR kiosks in public arenas and centers is a great way to extend our educational campaign to train people on the lifesaving skill of Hands-Only CPR and, help meet the Association’s goal to double bystander response by 2020,” said Kathy Rogers, Executive Vice President of the American Heart Association Western States Affiliate. “Only 46 percent of people who suffer an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest receive bystander CPR before professional help arrives. By expanding the availability of the training kiosks, we’re hopeful that more people will feel confident to administer Hands-Only CPR on a stranger or someone they love.”

June 1-7 is National CPR and AED Awareness Week. For 2018, the American Heart Association is placing an importance on the willingness of bystanders to act in a cardiac arrest emergency. When a person has a cardiac arrest, survival depends on immediately receiving CPR from someone nearby.

