Kings Celebrate 19th Annual Black History Month with Special In-Game Entertainment and Community Awards

Tomorrow – Saturday, February 2 – will mark the beginning of the Sacramento Kings 19th Annual Black History Celebration, as part of the team’s ongoing efforts to highlight the cultures and lifestyles that make the region rich and diverse.

During five of the team’s home games in the month of February and in several organizational events, players, team staff, fans and community partners will celebrate the accomplishments of diverse leaders in our community and around the country. The team will examine key moments in history through in-game videos and personal experiences like their trip last year to the National Civil Rights Museum to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr’s death.

To salute community leaders for their accomplishments and efforts to bring about positive impacts throughout the Sacramento region, the Kings Foundation will present their Dream All-Star Awards – the team’s annual Black History Month honors. Prior Dream All-Star Awardees were asked to nominate a youth leader who has demonstrated strong commitment to inclusion from around the region.

This year’s distinguished honorees include:

Glory King, McClatchy High School

The Andrew Family, San Juan Unified School District in the Arden-Arcade Area

Maliek Young, Men’s and Women’s Leadership Academy in the Sac City Unified School District

Nia Lowery, Greater Sacramento Urban League

The Build.Black. Coalition

Building on last month’s celebration of MLK, each game in the month of February will contain special in-game programming and featurettes highlighting influential activists, moments in Civil Rights history, athletes, coaches and staff committed to promoting inclusion and diversity. Special performances will include powerful spoken word artists, diverse dance performances – including dances by the Hiplet Ballerinas and Samba Funk, a choir ensemble from Calvary Christian Center and more.

Beyond the court, the Sacramento Kings Foundation will host youth from the Build.Black. Coalition at the Hawkins School of Performing Arts for a unique opportunity to meet and dance with the Hiplet Ballerinas on Saturday, February 2 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. The ballerinas will talk with the youth about their experiences growing up in Chicago and how they got involved in dancing, before encouraging them to learn a few dance moves.

The organization will also host a couple events for employees throughout February in honor of Black History Month. Sacramento rapper Conci8us will perform a private concert as part of the On Deck Series. In addition, the Kings will host an employee luncheon with a panel of key community partners who will speak on personal and professional stories of empowerment, unity, social justice education and community development. The panel will feature Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn, Greater Sacramento Urban League CEO Cassandra Jennings, Sacramento City Unified School District Director of Youth Development Marcus Strother, Sacramento Kings Vice President Kings Academy & Professional Development Galen Duncan, Sacramento Kings Player Development Coach Larry Lewis and more.

For more information about Kings Black History Month celebrations, including upcoming entertainment and award recipients, visit Kings.com.