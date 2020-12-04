Kings To Begin First Half Of 2020-21 Season At Denver Nuggets On Dec. 23

The Sacramento Kings will open the 2020-21 regular season by taking on Jamal Murray, Nikola Jokić and the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 23 at 6 p.m. (PST). The team then returns to Sacramento for its home opener against Devin Booker, DeAndre Ayton and the Phoenix Suns at Golden 1 Center on Saturday, Dec. 26 at 7 p.m. (PST) for the first game of a back-to-back series with Phoenix, concluding with the second game on Sunday, Dec. 27 at 6 p.m. (PST).

To round out the month, the Kings face the Nuggets at home (Dec. 29), before closing the year in Houston versus James Harden and the Rockets (Dec. 31) for the first of a two-game trip. Sacramento opens the new year by splitting its 16 January games evenly between Golden 1 Center and the road, beginning with game two at the Rockets on NBA TV (Jan. 2) and a Northern California battle in San Francisco versus Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors (Jan. 4). The team then returns home to host Kyle Lowry and the Toronto Raptors (Jan. 8), Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers (Jan. 9), Malcolm Brogdon and the Indiana Pacers (Jan. 11), Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers (Jan. 15), plus Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans (Jan. 17). Later in January, Sacramento hits the road for a First Half-long six-game trip, competing against Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies for a back-to-back set (Jan. 24-25), Orlando Magic (Jan. 27), Raptors in Tampa, Florida (Jan. 29), Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat (Jan. 30) and the Pelicans in The Big Easy (Feb. 1).

February starts at home for the Kings by playing seven of eight games at Golden 1 Center, including contests versus several east coast foes such as Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics (Feb. 3), Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers (Feb. 9), Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets (Feb. 15), and the Heat (Feb. 18). During that stretch, the team will also host the Denver Nuggets on NBA TV (Feb. 6). Sacramento then closes the month with a five-game road trip at the Chicago Bulls (Feb. 20), against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks (Feb. 21), at Brooklyn (Feb. 23), at the New York Knicks (Feb. 25), and at the Detroit Pistons (Feb. 26). The team’s First Half schedule concludes during the first week of March with a back-to-back set starting at home versus Lebron James and the Los Angeles Lakers (March 3) before visiting the Trail Blazers (March 4).

The 72-game regular season schedule is split into two segments, with the First Half running through March 4, 2021. The schedule for the Second Half of the season (March 11 – May 16, 2021) will be released during the latter part of the First Half portion of the schedule. The Second Half schedule will include the remainder of each team’s 72 games not scheduled in the First Half as well as any games postponed during the First Half that can reasonably be added to the Second Half schedule. As part of this shortened season’s unique scheduling assignments featuring a focus on divisional matchups, Sacramento will host the L.A. Lakers and Phoenix twice at Golden 1 Center, while visiting Golden State and the LA Clippers twice.

In accordance with state and local public health guidelines in place to slow the spread of COVID-19, and out of an abundance of caution for the health and well-being of the community and valued fans, games will be played at Golden 1 Center without a crowd in attendance to start the 2020-21 season. As the team gears up to start the season, fans have the opportunity to purchase a cutout so they can be part of the action at Golden 1 Center all season long. By simply uploading a photo of themselves, the Kings will transform fans into life-sized printouts and place them in seats throughout the arena, where fans may be able to see themselves on television broadcasts. A portion of the proceeds will benefit local nonprofits focusing on health, education, and diversity and inclusion. Fans interested in “securing their seats” should visit Kings.com/FanCutouts.