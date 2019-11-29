Kings Assign Wenyen Gabriel and Caleb Swanigan to Stockton Kings

The Sacramento Kings today announced the team has assigned forwards Wenyen Gabriel and Caleb Swanigan to the team’s NBA G League affiliate, the Stockton Kings.

Gabriel is averaging 2.3 points (.313 FG%, 5-9 FT), 1.1 rebounds, and 6.7 minutes per game in seven games for Sacramento this season.

In four games with Sacramento this season, Swanigan is averaging 0.8 points (1-2 FG, 1-2 FT), 1.0 rebounds, 0.5 blocks and 2.8 minutes per game.