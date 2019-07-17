Kings Announce Street Team Audition Process for 2019-20 Season

-- Video Application Entries Must be Submitted by Noon on July 26 --

-- Selected Applicants Will Participate in an In-Person Audition on August 1 --

Today, the Sacramento Kings announced the audition process for the 2019-20 season Street Team. As announced in May, the Sacramento Kings Street Team will be expanded to feature gymnasts, athletes, dancers, breakers and performers focused on engaging and energizing the NBA’s loudest fanbase.

“We are looking for larger than life personalities to engage with our fans on and off the court,” said Sacramento Kings President of Business Operations John Rinehart. “As we expand our Street Team, we look forward to enhancing the fan experience in new ways by showcasing unique talents and energy as we welcome and entertain guests at Golden 1 Center and Downtown Commons.”

To apply, applicants must submit a 30-to-90-second video to LINK by noon PDT on July 26 showcasing why they are a fit for the team. Selected applicants will then participate in an in-person audition on August 1.

Members selected for Street Team during the annual audition process will be employed by the Kings, engage with fans during Kings games and serve as ambassadors in the Sacramento region at community events and appearances. The Street Team will work closely with the Kings gender-inclusive hip-hop dance team, 916 Crew, which was also selected through an audition process this summer. Individuals must be 18 years of age or older by Oct. 1, 2019 in order to be eligible to tryout. Auditions are free.

For more information about the Street Team, visit Kings.com/entertainment.