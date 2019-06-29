Kings Announce MGM Resorts NBA Summer League Roster and Schedule
The Sacramento Kings today announced the team’s roster for the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2019 in Las Vegas from July 5-15 at Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of UNLV. This year the Chinese and Croatian National Teams will join all 30 NBA teams, marking the first time the Summer League will include two international teams. The Kings will play a minimum of five games, tipping off on Saturday, July 6 against the Chinese National Team at 8:00 p.m. at Cox Pavilion on NBA TV. Sacramento faces the Dallas Mavericks on Monday, July 8 in their lone preliminary matchup at Thomas & Mack, which will also be televised on NBA TV at 12:30 p.m. The Kings will then take on the Houston Rockets on Tuesday, July 9 at 7:00 p.m. on ESPN2 from Cox Pavilion and finish out the opening round of play on Thursday, July 11 against the LA Clippers on NBA TV at 7:00 p.m. The remainder of Sacramento’s slate will be determined based on the first four games as the top eight teams out of the 32 teams will be seeded for a tournament with a Championship Game played on Monday, July 15. Teams that do not qualify will play a consolation game.
|Game
|Day
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|Arena
|1
|Saturday
|July 6
|vs China
|8:00 p.m.
|Cox Pavilion (NBA TV)
|2
|Monday
|July 8
|at Dallas Mavericks
|12:30 p.m.
|Thomas & Mack Center (NBA TV)
|3
|Tuesday
|July 9
|at Houston Rockets
|7:00 p.m.
|Cox Pavilion (ESPN 2)
|4
|Thursday
|July 11
|at LA Clippers
|7:00 p.m.
|Cox Pavilion (NBA TV)
|5
|To be determined after seeding
|No.
|Player
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Birthdate
|College/Last Team/Country
|Yrs
|41
|Brandon Ashley
|F
|6-9
|230
|07/15/94
|APOEL Nicosia/Arizona/USA
|R
|36
|Bryce Brown
|G
|6-3
|199
|07/24/96
|Auburn/USA
|R
|22
|Semaj Christon
|G
|6-3
|190
|11/01/92
|Hapoel Be’er Sheva/Xavier/USA
|1
|34
|Marcus Derrickson
|F
|6-7
|249
|02/01/96
|Golden State Warriors/Georgetown/USA
|1
|31
|Milton Doyle
|G
|6-4
|180
|10/31/93
|UCAM Murica/Loyola (IL)/USA
|1
|32
|Wenyen Gabriel
|F
|6-9
|205
|03/26/97
|Sacramento Kings/Kentucky/Sudan
|R
|7
|Kyle Guy
|G
|6-2
|170
|08/11/97
|Virginia/USA
|R
|0
|Justin James
|G
|6-7
|183
|01/24/97
|Wyoming/USA
|R
|9
|BJ Johnson
|F
|6-7
|200
|12/21/95
|Sacramento Kings/La Salle/USA
|1
|10
|Frank Mason III
|G
|5-11
|190
|04/03/94
|Sacramento Kings/Kansas/USA
|2
|42
|Eric Mika
|F/C
|6-10
|230
|01/05/95
|Media Bayreuth/Brigham Young/USA
|R
|45
|Isaiah Pineiro
|F
|6-6
|221
|02/05/95
|San Diego/USA
|R
|13
|Alex Robinson
|G
|6-1
|176
|05/20/95
|TCU/USA
|R
|50
|Caleb Swanigan
|F/C
|6-9
|250
|04/18/97
|Sacramento Kings/Purdue/USA
|2
|33
|Hollis Thompson
|F
|6-8
|206
|04/03/91
|Northern Arizona Suns/Georgetown/USA
|4
* Roster as of June 29 (subject to change)
Summer League Head Coach: Jesse Mermuys (College – Arizona)
Summer League Assistant Coaches: Bob Beyer (College – Alfred), Roy Rana (College – York University (Ontario)), Bobby Jackson (College – Minnesota), Will Scott (College – Indiana), Jonah Herscu (College – Lake Forest College), Ty Ellis (College – Southern Nazarene), Isaac Yacob (College – Cal State Northridge), Akachi Okugo (College – Cal State San Marcos), Jimmy Alapag (San Miguel Alab Pilipinas), Jessica Roque (Ryerson University), Anatoli Boisa (BC Kutaisi 2010)
Senior Director of Athlete Health And Performance: Teena Murray (College – Queen’s University (Ontario))
Head of Prevention And Reconditioning: Mike Roncarati (College – Northeastern)
Head Athletic Trainer: Joe Resendez (College – Texas Pan-Am)
Assistant Athletic Trainer: Joel Noland (College – Weber State)
Head Performance & Strength Coach: Ramsey Nijem (College – UC Santa Barbara)
Assistant Strength & Conditioning Coach: Anthony Darmiento (College – Cal State Northridge)
Stockton Kings Head Athletic Trainer: Katherine Luhring (College – UC Davis)
Stockton Kings Strength & Conditioning Coach: Ernie DeLosAngeles (College – University of the Pacific)
PRONUNCIATION GUIDE: Anatoli Boisa (Boy-e-sah), Semaj Christon (Sa-MAH-jay Chris-tian), Wenyen Gabriel (When-yen Gay-Bree-el), Jonah Herscu (Her-skew), Jesse Mermuys (mer-MISS), Eric Mika (MEE-ka), Isaiah Pineiro (pihn-YEHR-oh), Amjyot Singh (Ahm-gee-yaat Sing)