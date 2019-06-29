Kings Announce MGM Resorts NBA Summer League Roster and Schedule

The Sacramento Kings today announced the team’s roster for the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2019 in Las Vegas from July 5-15 at Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of UNLV. This year the Chinese and Croatian National Teams will join all 30 NBA teams, marking the first time the Summer League will include two international teams. The Kings will play a minimum of five games, tipping off on Saturday, July 6 against the Chinese National Team at 8:00 p.m. at Cox Pavilion on NBA TV. Sacramento faces the Dallas Mavericks on Monday, July 8 in their lone preliminary matchup at Thomas & Mack, which will also be televised on NBA TV at 12:30 p.m. The Kings will then take on the Houston Rockets on Tuesday, July 9 at 7:00 p.m. on ESPN2 from Cox Pavilion and finish out the opening round of play on Thursday, July 11 against the LA Clippers on NBA TV at 7:00 p.m. The remainder of Sacramento’s slate will be determined based on the first four games as the top eight teams out of the 32 teams will be seeded for a tournament with a Championship Game played on Monday, July 15. Teams that do not qualify will play a consolation game.

Game Day Date Opponent Time Arena 1 Saturday July 6 vs China 8:00 p.m. Cox Pavilion (NBA TV) 2 Monday July 8 at Dallas Mavericks 12:30 p.m. Thomas & Mack Center (NBA TV) 3 Tuesday July 9 at Houston Rockets 7:00 p.m. Cox Pavilion (ESPN 2) 4 Thursday July 11 at LA Clippers 7:00 p.m. Cox Pavilion (NBA TV) 5 To be determined after seeding

No. Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Birthdate College/Last Team/Country Yrs 41 Brandon Ashley F 6-9 230 07/15/94 APOEL Nicosia/Arizona/USA R 36 Bryce Brown G 6-3 199 07/24/96 Auburn/USA R 22 Semaj Christon G 6-3 190 11/01/92 Hapoel Be’er Sheva/Xavier/USA 1 34 Marcus Derrickson F 6-7 249 02/01/96 Golden State Warriors/Georgetown/USA 1 31 Milton Doyle G 6-4 180 10/31/93 UCAM Murica/Loyola (IL)/USA 1 32 Wenyen Gabriel F 6-9 205 03/26/97 Sacramento Kings/Kentucky/Sudan R 7 Kyle Guy G 6-2 170 08/11/97 Virginia/USA R 0 Justin James G 6-7 183 01/24/97 Wyoming/USA R 9 BJ Johnson F 6-7 200 12/21/95 Sacramento Kings/La Salle/USA 1 10 Frank Mason III G 5-11 190 04/03/94 Sacramento Kings/Kansas/USA 2 42 Eric Mika F/C 6-10 230 01/05/95 Media Bayreuth/Brigham Young/USA R 45 Isaiah Pineiro F 6-6 221 02/05/95 San Diego/USA R 13 Alex Robinson G 6-1 176 05/20/95 TCU/USA R 50 Caleb Swanigan F/C 6-9 250 04/18/97 Sacramento Kings/Purdue/USA 2 33 Hollis Thompson F 6-8 206 04/03/91 Northern Arizona Suns/Georgetown/USA 4

* Roster as of June 29 (subject to change)

Summer League Head Coach: Jesse Mermuys (College – Arizona)

Summer League Assistant Coaches: Bob Beyer (College – Alfred), Roy Rana (College – York University (Ontario)), Bobby Jackson (College – Minnesota), Will Scott (College – Indiana), Jonah Herscu (College – Lake Forest College), Ty Ellis (College – Southern Nazarene), Isaac Yacob (College – Cal State Northridge), Akachi Okugo (College – Cal State San Marcos), Jimmy Alapag (San Miguel Alab Pilipinas), Jessica Roque (Ryerson University), Anatoli Boisa (BC Kutaisi 2010)

Senior Director of Athlete Health And Performance: Teena Murray (College – Queen’s University (Ontario))

Head of Prevention And Reconditioning: Mike Roncarati (College – Northeastern)

Head Athletic Trainer: Joe Resendez (College – Texas Pan-Am)

Assistant Athletic Trainer: Joel Noland (College – Weber State)

Head Performance & Strength Coach: Ramsey Nijem (College – UC Santa Barbara)

Assistant Strength & Conditioning Coach: Anthony Darmiento (College – Cal State Northridge)

Stockton Kings Head Athletic Trainer: Katherine Luhring (College – UC Davis)

Stockton Kings Strength & Conditioning Coach: Ernie DeLosAngeles (College – University of the Pacific)

PRONUNCIATION GUIDE: Anatoli Boisa (Boy-e-sah), Semaj Christon (Sa-MAH-jay Chris-tian), Wenyen Gabriel (When-yen Gay-Bree-el), Jonah Herscu (Her-skew), Jesse Mermuys (mer-MISS), Eric Mika (MEE-ka), Isaiah Pineiro (pihn-YEHR-oh), Amjyot Singh (Ahm-gee-yaat Sing)