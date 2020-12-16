Kings Announce Basketball Operations Staff Updates

Today, the Sacramento Kings announced staff updates within the basketball operations department ahead of the 2020-21 NBA regular season including the addition of Jas Randhawa as Senior Performance and Reconditioning Coach and the promotion of Rico Hines to Director of Player Development and Assistant Coach, Jesse Green to Head of Sport Science, and Miguel Lopez to Equipment Manager.

“Rico has been a valued member of the coaching staff and I am pleased to have him lead player development,” said Kings Head Coach Luke Walton. “His ability to forge relationships of trust with the players combined with his proven track record of developmental success will continue to be a great complement to the team.”

“I am excited to welcome Jas to the health and performance team. His experience and expertise in developing and reconditioning elite athletes will be a great asset,” said Kings Vice President of Athlete Health and Performance Teena Murray. “Jesse is a rising star. He has been invaluable in leading the development and integration of data systems for the past two seasons. Miguel is not only beloved by the entire team; he brings a wealth of experience and a commitment to making those around him better, which is integral to the day-to-day operation of the department.”

Randhawa joins the Health and Performance team with extensive experience implementing high performance programs for professional and emerging elite athletes. Recently, he served as Lead Performance Therapist at ALTIS, a global leader in the provision of education for sport performance, where he focused on performance therapy for professional athletes and oversaw all return to competition strategies. From 2014 to 2016, Randhawa was the Strength and Conditioning Coach and Performance Therapist for Canada Basketball, Director of Performance Therapy at Edge Fitness and Performance, and Director of Sports Science at Optimal Health Fitness and Sports Training. He is also the Co-Founder of Rehab 2 Performance, a non-profit with a mission to bridge the gap between rehab and performance, and has lectured extensively on the science of movement. Randhawa holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Microbiology from Vancouver Island University and a Doctorate of Chiropractic degree from Canadian Memorial Chiropractic College.

Hines has nearly 15 years of professional and collegiate basketball coaching experience and is known for his basketball development prowess. Prior to joining Head Coach Luke Walton’s staff in 2019 as player development coach, Hines served as assistant coach for the Sacramento Kings NBA G League affiliate, the Stockton Kings (2016-19), as the team transitioned from Reno to Stockton and made NBA G League playoff appearances in 2017-18 and 2018-19. In the five years prior, he served as assistant coach for St. John’s University (2010-15) after serving four seasons as player development assistant coach for the Golden State Warriors (2006-10). In addition, Hines has coached and trained numerous NBA and collegiate players during the offseason, helping to prepare them for the NBA season. The UCLA alum graduated in 2002 and was a five-year member of the basketball program, serving as team captain for his final three seasons, which included five Bruin NCAA appearances and four trips to the Sweet 16.

Green has led sport science integration for the Kings since joining the team ahead of the 2018-19 season. Prior to that he served as a Performance Analyst/Coach at the University of Louisville where he contributed to a Final Four run for the women’s basketball team in 2018. Before Louisville, Green was the Strength and Conditioning Coordinator with the Brisbane Lions Australian Rules Football Club Academy. The South Australian native holds a Bachelor of Sports Science with Honors from Bond University and a Masters in High Performance Sport from Australian Catholic University.

Lopez previously served for 15 years as Assistant Equipment Manager where he was responsible for assisting the Head Equipment Manager in outfitting players, supporting the day-to-day operations of the equipment room and locker room, and ordering and maintaining all non-medical team equipment and supplies. He travels with the team on all road trips overseeing the team’s luggage, laundry, and equipment when the team is away from Golden 1 Center.