Kings Announce 916 Crew Studio Choreographers and Audition Details

Today, the Sacramento Kings announced they will partner with three regional studios, Dance Elite All Stars, Hype Dance Studio and Kast Academy of the Arts, to choreograph routines for the debut season of the team’s gender inclusive hip-hop group, 916 Crew. Members selected for 916 Crew during the annual audition process to be held in late June, will be employed by the Kings, perform explosive and high energy routines during Kings games and serve as ambassadors in the Sacramento region at community events and appearances.

“We’re thrilled to have the region’s most creative minds and talented dancers create one-of-a-kind performances for 916 Crew,” said Sacramento Kings President of Business Operations John Rinehart. “All three studios bring with them decades of experience as dancers and choreographers, and their unique expertise and distinct styles will create many wow moments throughout the season for our fans.”

“As a former Sacramento Kings Dancer, I’m proud to help build a more inclusive dance crew,” said Dance Elite All Stars Owner and Director Faith Knappenberger. “Diversity is a huge part of what makes Sacramento unique and I’m eager to create entertainment that reflects that.”

“I had the great pleasure of choreographing the Sacramento Kings Dancers for 15 years and this trend toward coed dance teams is exciting,” said HYPE Dance Studio Owner Sarah Schneeweis. “I am thrilled to partner with the Sacramento Kings to bring this crew to life.”

“Coed dance teams give us more options in our choreography and bring more mass appeal to our performances,” said Kast Academy of the Arts Co-Owner and So You Think You Can Dance Season 9 contestant Keith Turk and former Sacramento Kings Dancer Summer Turk. “We can’t wait to hit the court and put on an incredible show for Kings fans.”

On June 18, a free Master Class, led by all three studios, will take place at the Natomas Practice Facility to give participants more information about 916 Crew, an opportunity to learn new choreography and details about the upcoming audition process that will take place at the Natomas Practice Facility on Friday, June 28 and Saturday, June 29. Individuals must be 18 years of age or older by Oct. 1, 2019 in order to be eligible to tryout. Auditions are free of charge. Register for the Master Class here.

In addition, local and celebrity choreographers will collaborate with 916 Crew throughout the season.

For more information about the 916 Crew Master Class and auditions please visit Kings.com/entertainment.