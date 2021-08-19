Kings Announce 2021-22 Preseason Schedule

The Sacramento Kings today announced their 2021-22 preseason schedule, which will tip-off at Golden 1 Center versus the Phoenix Suns on Monday, Oct. 4 (7 p.m. PDT). Sacramento squares off with the Suns in a preseason game for the third time in four years, having defeated Phoenix in 2019 during the teams’ previous matchup.

The Kings will then travel to Los Angeles to face the Clippers on Wednesday, Oct. 6 (7:30 p.m. PDT) at STAPLES Center in the first of two road preseason games. During the following week, Sacramento moves on to Portland for a game with the Trail Blazers on Monday, Oct. 11 (7 p.m. PDT) at Moda Center.

Sacramento’s four-game preseason schedule concludes at Golden 1 Center against the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, Oct. 14 (7 p.m. PDT). This marks the first time the Kings will face the Lakers in the preseason since 2018.

Tickets for preseason games at Golden 1 Center will go on sale on Monday, Aug. 23. Kings fans can get presale access before the general public by signing up at Kings.com. Fans interested in ticket plans or becoming a Season Ticket Member are encouraged to visit Kings.com/TicketPlans.

Following is the Kings complete 2021-22 preseason schedule (home games in bold):