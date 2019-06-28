Kings Announce California Classic Summer League Roster and Mini-Camp Schedule

The Sacramento Kings today announced the team’s roster for the second annual California Classic Summer League on July 1, 2 and 3 at Golden 1 Center. Sacramento will play three games, beginning with its first contest on Monday, July 1 against the Golden State Warriors at 8 p.m.. The four-team format will include a double-header matchup each day featuring the Kings, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat.

NBA TV is scheduled to air five of the six games live, with ESPN2 scheduled to air the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, July 2. NBC Sports California will broadcast the Kings vs. Golden State Warriors on Monday, July 1. Sacramento Kings radio partner, KHTK 1140, will live broadcast the Kings games on July 1 vs. the Golden State Warriors and on July 3 vs. the Los Angeles Lakers.

Tuesday, July 2 and Wednesday, July 3 Kings games will be streamed on Kings.com/Live for fans within the greater Sacramento area.

Below is the 2019 California Classic game schedule and 2019 California Classic summer league roster:

For more information, visit Kings.com/CAClassic.

Kings 2019 California Classic Summer League Roster No. Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Birthdate College/Last Team/Country Yrs 41 Brandon Ashley F 6-9 230 07/15/94 APOEL Nicosia/Arizona/USA R 35 Marvin Bagley III F 6-11 234 03/14/99 Sacramento Kings/Duke/USA 1 36 Bryce Brown G 6-3 199 07/24/96 Auburn/USA R 22 Semaj Christon G 6-3 190 11/01/92 Hapoel Be’er Sheva/Xavier/USA 1 34 Marcus Derrickson F 6-7 249 02/01/96 Golden State Warriors/Georgetown/USA 1 31 Milton Doyle G 6-4 180 10/31/93 UCAM Murica/Loyola (IL)/USA 1 32 Wenyen Gabriel F 6-9 205 03/26/97 Sacramento Kings/Kentucky/Sudan R 7 Kyle Guy G 6-2 170 08/11/97 Virginia/USA R 0 Justin James G 6-7 183 01/24/97 Wyoming/USA R 9 BJ Johnson F 6-7 200 12/21/95 Sacramento Kings/La Salle/USA 1 10 Frank Mason III G 5-11 190 04/03/94 Sacramento Kings/Kansas/USA 2 42 Eric Mika F/C 6-10 230 01/05/95 Media Bayreuth/Brigham Young/USA R 45 Isaiah Pineiro F 6-6 221 02/05/95 San Diego/USA R 13 Alex Robinson G 6-1 176 05/20/95 TCU/USA R 50 Caleb Swanigan F/C 6-9 250 04/18/97 Sacramento Kings/Purdue/USA 2 33 Hollis Thompson F 6-8 206 04/03/91 Northern Arizona Suns/Georgetown/USA 4

* Roster as of June 28 (subject to change)

Summer League Head Coach: Jesse Mermuys (College – Arizona)

Summer League Assistant Coaches: Bob Beyer (College – Alfred), Roy Rana (College – York University (Ontario)), Bobby Jackson (College – Minnesota), Will Scott (College – Indiana), Jonah Herscu (College – Lake Forest College), Ty Ellis (College – Southern Nazarene), Isaac Yacob (College – Cal State Northridge), Akachi Okugo (College – Cal State San Marcos), Jimmy Alapag (San Miguel Alab Pilipinas), Jessica Roque (Ryerson University), Anatoli Boisa (BC Kutaisi 2010)

Senior Director of Athlete Health And Performance: Teena Murray (College – Queen’s University (Ontario))

Head of Prevention And Reconditioning: Mike Roncarati (College – Northeastern)

Head Athletic Trainer: Joe Resendez (College – Texas Pan-Am)

Assistant Athletic Trainer: Joel Noland (College – Weber State)

Head Performance & Strength Coach: Ramsey Nijem (College – UC Santa Barbara)

Assistant Strength & Conditioning Coach: Anthony Darmiento (College – Cal State Northridge)

Stockton Kings Head Athletic Trainer: Katherine Luhring (College – UC Davis)

Stockton Kings Strength & Conditioning Coach: Ernie DeLosAngeles (College – University of the Pacific)

PRONUNCIATION GUIDE: Anatoli Boisa (Boy-e-sah), Semaj Christon (Sa-MAH-jay Chris-tian), Wenyen Gabriel (When-yen Gay-Bree-el), Jonah Herscu (Her-skew), Jesse Mermuys (mer-MISS), Eric Mika (MEE-ka), Isaiah Pineiro (pihn-YEHR-oh), Amjyot Singh (Ahm-gee-yaat Sing)

KINGS CALIFORNIA CLASSIC MINI CAMP SCHEDULE

The Kings will conduct mini-camp from June 28 – June 30 at the team’s practice facility at Golden 1 Center.