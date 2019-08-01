Kings Announce 2019-20 Preseason Schedule

The Sacramento Kings today announced their 2019-20 preseason schedule, which will tip-off in Mumbai for the NBA India Games 2019 with a pair of contests against the Indiana Pacers at the NSCI Dome. Sacramento will take on Indiana on Friday, Oct. 4 (6:30 a.m. PDT) with the second game taking place on Saturday, Oct.5 (6:30 a.m. PDT), marking the first games the NBA has played in India and the first games staged in the country by a North American sports league.

Sacramento returns stateside for its preseason home opener versus the Phoenix Suns on Thursday, Oct. 10 (7 p.m. PDT), as the Kings face off against the Suns for a second consecutive preseason having defeated Phoenix in their preseason matchup last year. The Kings will then head to Utah on Monday, Oct. 14 (6 p.m. PDT) to take on the Jazz in the Kings only road contest following their return from India.

Sacramento’s five-game preseason calendar concludes at Golden 1 Center against Melbourne United of the National Basketball League in Australia on Wednesday, Oct. 16 (7 p.m. PDT). The contest marks the second straight preseason the Kings have played against an international opponent as they invited Maccabi Haifa to Sacramento last season. This is the first time the Kings have played against an Australian opponent.

Tickets for preseason games at Golden 1 Center are expected to go on sale in the coming weeks. Kings fans can get presale access before the general public as well as be entered to win a VIP Opening Night Experience at Kings.com/OpeningNight. Fans interested in becoming a Season Ticket Member are encouraged to visit Kings.com/SeasonTickets or call 916-526-1471.

Following is the Kings complete 2019-20 preseason schedule (home games in bold):