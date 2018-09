Kings Announce 2018 Training Camp Roster

The Sacramento Kings will open training camp on Tuesday, Sept. 25 with media availability following the morning session at approximately 10:30 a.m. at the Kings Practice Facility. Press members covering camp are encouraged to park at the 7th and J Street garage and proceed through the Basketball Operations entrance located near the Golden 1 Center box office. Parking validation will be provided by the Kings media relations staff. Daily emails will be sent throughout training camp and the pre and regular season with practice and shootaround media availability times.

SACRAMENTO KINGS 2018 TRAINING CAMP ROSTER No. Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Birthdate Prior to NBA/Country Exp 0 Jamel Artis F 6-7 213 01/12/93 Pittsburgh/USA 1 35 Marvin Bagley III F 6-11 234 03/14/99 Duke/USA R 88 Nemanja Bjelica F 6-10 234 05/09/88 Fenerbahce/Serbia 4 8 Bogdan Bogdanovic G 6-6 205 08/18/92 Fenerbahce/Serbia 1 00 Willie Cauley-Stein C 7-0 240 08/18/93 Kentucky/USA 3 3 Yogi Ferrell G 6-0 180 05/09/93 Indiana/USA 2 5 De’Aaron Fox G 6-3 175 12/20/97 Kentucky/USA 1 32 Wenyen Gabriel F 6-9 205 03/26/97 Kentucky/Sudan R 20 Harry Giles III F/C 6-10 240 04/22/98 Duke/USA R 24 Buddy Hield G 6-4 214 12/17/93 Oklahoma/Bahamas 2 25 Justin Jackson F 6-8 210 03/28/95 North Carolina/USA 1 41 Kosta Koufos C 7-0 265 02/24/89 Ohio State/USA 10 7 Skal Labissiere F 6-11 225 03/18/96 Kentucky/Haiti 2 10 Frank Mason III G 5-11 190 04/03/94 Kansas/USA 1 23 Ben McLemore G 6-5 195 02/11/93 Kansas/USA 5 50 Zach Randolph F 6-9 250 07/16/81 Michigan State/USA 17 9 Iman Shumpert G 6-5 220 06/26/90 Georgia Tech/USA 7

HEAD COACH: Dave Joerger (College – Moorhead State)

ASSISTANT COACHES: Elston Turner (College – Mississippi), Bryan Gates (College – Boise State), Bob Thornton (College – California-Irvine), Jason March (College – Florida State), Duane Ticknor (College – South Dakota)

ASSISTANT COACH/PLAYER DEVELOPMENT COACH: Larry Lewis (College – Morehouse)

ASSISTANT PLAYER DEVELOPMENT COACHES: Phil Ricci (College – Oregon State), Bobby Jackson (College – Minnesota)

ADVANCE SCOUT/ASSISTANT COACH: Dan Hartfield (College – Wisconsin-Green Bay)

SENIOR DIRECTOR OF ATHLETE HEALTH AND PERFORMANCE: Teena Murray (College – Queen’s University (Ontario)

HEAD OF PREVENTION AND RECONDITIONING: Mike Roncarati (College – Northeastern)

HEAD ATHLETIC TRAINER: Joe Resendez (College – Texas Pan-Am)

HEAD PERFORMANCE & STRENGTH COACH: Ramsey Nijem (College – UC Santa Barbara)

PRONUNCIATION GUIDE: Nemanja Bjelica (NEH-mahn-yah BYELL-eet-sah); Bogdan Bogdanovic (Bog-dan Bog-dan-ovich); Wenyen (WHEN-yin) Gabriel; Kosta Koufos (COAST-ah KOO-fuss); Skal Labissiere (La-bee-SEE-AIR); Iman (ee-MON) Shumpert.