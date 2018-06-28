Kings Announce California Classic Summer League Roster and Mini-Camp Schedule

The Sacramento Kings today announced the team’s roster for the inaugural California Classic Summer League on July 2, 3 and 5 at Golden 1 Center. Sacramento will play three games, beginning with its first contest on Monday, July 2 against the L.A. Lakers at 8 p.m.. The four-team format will include a double-header matchup each day featuring the Kings, Golden State Warriors, L.A. Lakers and Miami Heat. No games will be played on Wednesday, July 4, Independence Day.

Below is the 2018 California Classic game schedule:

A Fan Zone outside of the arena will feature games, live entertainment and more. Thursday’s afternoon games will feature a family theme following the holiday, with select player autographs, face painting and Kings Kids Club activities.

Last summer, the Sacramento Kings hosted over 10,000 fans for a NBA Summer League watch party at Golden 1 Center, using the NBA’s only 4K UHD video screen, when the team played the Los Angeles Lakers nearly 400 miles away in Las Vegas.

Team rosters and additional information will be announced at later dates.

For more information, visit Kings.com/CAClassic.

Kings 2018 California Classic Summer League Roster No. Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Birthdate College/Last Team/Country Yrs 5 De'Aaron Fox G 6-3 175 12/20/97 Kentucky/USA 1 10 Frank Mason III G 5-11 190 04/03/94 Kansas/USA 1 13 Marcus Foster G 6-3 205 06/3/95 Creighton/USA R 36 Allerik Freeman G 6-3 200 10/30/94 NC State/USA R 18 Daxter Miles Jr. G 6-3 200 1/57/96 West Virginia/USA R 31 Elston Turner Jr. G 6-4 210 03/03/90 Texas A&M/USA R 25 Justin Jackson F 6-8 210 03/28/95 Sacramento Kings/North Carolina/USA 1 19 Brandon Austin G 6-6 185 04/26/94 Oregon/USA R 33 Cam Reynolds G-F 6-8 225 02/07/95 Tulane/USA R 35 Marvin Bagley III F 6-11 234 03/14/99 Duke/USA R 40 Nigel Hayes F 6-8 255 12/16/94 Sacramento Kings/Wisconsin//USA R 32 Wenyen Gabriel F 6-9 213 03/26/97 Kentucky/USA/Sudan R 20 Harry Giles III F 6-10 240 04/22/98 Sacramento Kings/Duke/USA R 30 Zach Auguste F 6-10 243 07/08/93 Panathinaikos/Notre Dame/USA 1 42 Devin Williams F 6-9 255 05/31/94 G-League/Vaqueros Bayamon/USA R

* Roster as of June 28 (subject to change)

Summer League Head Coach: Larry Lewis (College – Morehouse)

Summer League Assistant Coaches: Jason March (Florida State), Dan Hartfield (College – Wisconsin-Green Bay), Colin Schneider (College – Wisconsin-Green Bay), Jeff Newton (College – UMass), Phil Ricci (College – Oregon State).

Director of Sports Medicine: Pete Youngman (College - Ithaca)

Head Athletic Trainer: Manny Romero (College - Loyola Marymount)

Head Performance & Strength Coach: Ramsey Nijem (College – UC Santa Barbara)

Assistant Strength & Conditioning Coach: Evan VanBecelaere (College – Kansas)

Manual Therapist & Assistant Athletic Trainer: Aung Aye (College – University of Washington)



Stockton Kings Head Athletic Trainer: Katherine Luhring (College – UC Davis)

Stockton Kings Strength & Conditioning Coach: Ernie DeLosAngeles (College – University of the Pacific)

PRONUNCIATION GUIDE: Wenyen Gabriel (When-yen Gay-Bree-el).

KINGS CALIFORNIA CLASSIC MINI CAMP SCHEDULE

The Kings will conduct mini-camp from June 29 – July 1 at the team’s facility at Golden 1 Center.