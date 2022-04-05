Kings and Kaiser Permanente Present Harrison Barnes with the 2022 Oscar Robertson Triple-Double Award for a Consecutive Year

Today, before the team takes on the New Orleans Pelicans, the Sacramento Kings will recognize veteran forward Harrison Barnes with the 2022 Oscar Robertson Triple-Double Award for a consecutive year. The award, presented by Kaiser Permanente and named after the NBA legend, is given to a Kings player each year who exemplifies excellence on the court and in the community. Stemming from his upbringing, Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes embraces the critical responsibility of leading philanthropic efforts while conducting them with great humility.

“I am honored to be the recipient of this year’s Oscar Robertson Triple-Double Award,” said Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes. “We are in unparalleled times. But as a daily reminder, it is important to my family and I to keep an open-minded perspective of the different walks of life around us. I am always searching for ways to amplify the causes of organizations I care deeply about and to help make the voices of our generation heard. I am privileged to give back to the Sacramento community and make a positive impact to those that love this community just as much as I do.”

Evolving through his journey in Sacramento, Barnes continues to find ways to support those who need a helping hand the most. During the holiday season, Barnes and his wife Brittany, gifted 100 families associated with Sierra Health Foundation grocery gift cards to Raley’s and provided a meal at Fixin’s.

Barnes uses his voice to advocate for humanitarian causes and social justice issues. He partnered with UNICEF on relief efforts following the devastating earthquake in Haiti.

In spring 2022, Barnes participated in The Huddle as part of the Sacramento Kings led award-winning social justice initiative, Team Up for Change. The Huddle, a unique dialogue with a player or coach and a local young person around their views and priorities in achieving social and racial equity, features high school senior Morning Cloud conversing with Barnes and Interim Coach Alvin Gentry. Morning Cloud joined Kings players at practice and while touring the Museum of National African American Heritage and Culture, National Museum of the American Indian and monuments in Washington, D.C. During the conversation, Barnes shared his dedication to inspiring change.

In addition, Barnes uses his platform for good and amplifies educational resources and conversations on his social media channels. He also uses his channels to amplify a series he launched entitled “Conversations with Harrison,” in which he speaks with nonprofit and community leaders, educators, athletes, elected officials and business leaders to promote their work and bring attention to their causes.

Barnes has also joined as Co-Founder of Give Us the Ballot, a community organizing group collectively working with other grassroots organizers to fight and protect voting rights for all. Founded by Martin Luther King III and his wife, Arndrea Waters King, it supports BIPOC and local organizers working in critical states to fight voter suppression and press their Senators to pass election reform legislation. Barnes works with Goalsetter, sponsoring bank accounts for youth in the Oakland and Chapel Hill/Raleigh areas. And he works with When We All Vote to bring attention to voting issues.

“Kaiser Permanente commends Harrison Barnes for his outstanding work,” said Kaiser Permanente South Sacramento Senior Vice President and Area Manager Trish Rodriguez. “His efforts are truly making a difference and reflect our shared mission of making our community a healthier place for all.”

Barnes is constantly challenging his teammates and coaches to educate themselves and use their personal platforms. His passionate and continued efforts to influence change inspires his teammates and peers. He has also been an outspoken member of the NBA Foundation Board of Directors and the National Basketball Players Association.

In honor of the tremendous impact Oscar Robertson has had throughout his life on the court and in the community, a Kings player is selected each season and presented with the Oscar Robertson Triple-Double Award. The honor is awarded annually to a deserving Kings player who best exemplifies winning characteristics, both as an athlete and a conscientious citizen active in the community.

Inaugurated in 2003, prior award winners include some of the most recognizable figures in Kings team history, such as Chris Webber (2003), Vlade Divac (2004), Peja Stojakovic (2005), De’Aaron Fox (2019), in addition to back-to-back honors for Corliss Williamson (2006 and 2007) and Garrett Temple (2017 and 2018). A complete list of honorees can be found here.