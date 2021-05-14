Kings and Kaiser Permanente Present Harrison Barnes with the 2021 Oscar Robertson Triple-Double Award

On Sunday, before the team takes on the Utah Jazz, the Sacramento Kings will recognize veteran forward Harrison Barnes with the 2021 Oscar Robertson Triple-Double Award presented by Kaiser Permanente. The award, named after the NBA legend, is given to a Kings player each year who exemplifies excellence on the court and in the community. Barnes has been a vocal advocate for voter rights, addressing systemic racism and investing in Black youth and has generously embraced the critical responsibility of leading philanthropic efforts.

“I am truly honored and humbled to be named this year’s recipient of the Oscar Robertson Triple-Double Award,” said Sacramento Kings veteran forward Harrison Barnes. “As a professional athlete, I remain committed to using my platform to amplify the voices of underrepresented communities to encourage and support their dreams. I will continuously do impactful work alongside my wife and family to create lasting change.”

Evolving through his journey in Sacramento, Barnes continues to find ways to support those who need a helping hand the most and giving back to those who gave to him. Last year, Barnes and his wife Brittany donated $40,000 to fund weekly groceries for vulnerable families and seniors for four months and Dutch Bros coffee and pastries to physicians and staff working on the front lines in the Kaiser Permanente South Sacramento Medical Center’s Intensive Care Unit. In June, Barnes donated nearly $200,000 to his alma mater Ames High School for renovations to the gym, including a video board, upgraded scoreboard, floor-mounted NBA baskets, upgraded lights and additional student bleachers. In December 2020, Barnes and his wife surprised 75 lucky shoppers each to a $250 shopping spree at the Bel Air grocery store in South Natomas. They also surprised three pre-selected families associated with Next Move, Sierra Health Foundation and the Boys & Girls Club of Sacramento with free groceries for a year. In March 2021, Barnes announced he would be giving $30,000 to help house people experiencing homelessness in Dallas, helping about two dozen people gain permanent housing.

Barnes is committed to investing in Black futures, and in February, he announced his partnership with Goalsetter, a Black-owned finance app that provides an education-first banking experience, to open saving accounts for 500 youth from Build.Black. in Sacramento and TL Marsalis Elementary in Dallas. Later in the month, Barnes joined the Build.Black. Podcast to talk about what “build black” means to him.

Throughout the season, Barnes has used his platform to share resources on voter education and civic engagement. During the October 2020 Team Up for Change virtual summit, Barnes and his wife Brittany spoke with Kings color analyst and Legend Doug Christie about exercising your right to vote. Bringing more attention to civic engagement, Barnes cast his ballot at Golden 1 Center the day it opened as a Vote Center on National Vote Early Day (October 24) and teamed up with Be.Woke.Vote to visit several different polling stations in underserved areas throughout the city to encourage voters and celebrate voting on Election Day (November 3).

Barnes has also been a leader in fighting for meaningful change to combat racial inequities. At the start of the season, Atatiana Jefferson, an unarmed Black woman, was fatally shot inside her home by a police officer in Fort Worth, and the Barnes’ covered the funeral costs. He spoke at a Black Lives Matter Protest in downtown Sacramento following the tragic murder of George Floyd. In July and August 2020, while playing in the NBA bubble in Orlando, Barnes donated $200,000 to different nonprofits created by the families of victims of police brutality and gun violence. He dedicated all eight games to a different organization by contributing $25,000 to the nonprofit and highlighting their missions on his social media. In October 2020, the NBA selected Barnes as one of five 2019-20 End of Season NBA Cares Community Assist Award winners in recognition of his continued commitment to positively impacting the community through sustained efforts over the course of the season. That month he was also named to the inaugural board of the NBA Foundation Board of Directors. On January 6, following the violent insurrection in Washington D.C., Barnes shared these powerful comments about how systemic racism is woven into the fabric of our nation’s policing.

In honor of the tremendous impact Oscar Robertson has had throughout his life on the court and in the community, a Kings player is selected each season and presented with the Oscar Robertson Triple-Double Award. The honor is awarded annually to a deserving Kings player who best exemplifies winning characteristics, both as an athlete and a conscientious citizen active in the community.

Inaugurated in 2003, prior award winners include some of the most recognizable figures in Kings team history, such as Chris Webber (2003), Vlade Divac (2004), Peja Stojakovic (2005), De’Aaron Fox (2019), in addition to back-to-back honors for Corliss Williamson (2006 and 2007) and Garrett Temple (2017 and 2018). A complete list of honorees can be found here.