Kings and California Office of Traffic Safety Encourage Fans to Have a “Go Safely Game Plan”

The Sacramento Kings and California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) announced today a new education campaign to encourage fans to plan ahead and commit to a “go safely game plan.” Fans will see messages promoting the importance of having fun responsibly by not driving under the influence of alcohol during Kings home games and Golden 1 Center events, while visiting the Downtown Commons (DOCO) Plaza and on the team’s website, mobile app and social media channels.

“As part of our ongoing commitment to provide a positive and safe experience for our fans and guests, we are proud to promote the OTS ‘go safely game plan,’” said Sacramento Kings President of Business Operations John Rinehart. “This important messaging encourages fans to plan ahead to ensure the wellbeing of themselves and others.”

“We are proud to partner with the Sacramento Kings on a game plan that’s always a win-win: choosing a safe, sober way to get home,” said OTS Director Barbara Rooney. “When it comes to the ‘go safely game plan,’ we’re all on the same team, and that means making sure everyone has a good time and enjoys games and events responsibly.”

Since 2018, the Kings and OTS have partnered to remind fans about practicing safe road behaviors to make sure they get to and from events safely.

This year, the partnership will focus on the “go safely game plan” that will always bring home the “W:”

Before you grab a drink, grab a designated sober driver.

If you’ve been drinking, grab a safe ride home: take public transit or utilize a ride-share service.

Stick to the “go safely game plan:” don’t let friends drive impaired.

To learn more about the OTS and its efforts to save lives on California roads, visit ots.ca.gov and gosafelyca.org, and follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @OTS_CA and @GoSafelyCA.

For information on alternate, safe transportation options to and from Golden 1 Center, visit Golden1Center.com.