Kings Add Kyle Draper As Additional TV Play-By-Play Announcer, Pregame and Postgame Host

The Sacramento Kings announced today that Kyle Draper has been named as the team’s additional TV play-by-play announcer, following the recent announcement of new primary TV announcer Mark Jones, and host of “Kings Pregame Live” and “Kings Postgame Live” on NBC Sports California. Draper, who arrives in Sacramento with more than 20 years of television experience, will call select games alongside analyst and Kings legend Doug Christie on NBC Sports California when Jones is on assignment for ESPN.

Since 2009, Draper has worked for NBC Sports Boston, serving as host of “Celtics Pregame Live” and “Celtics Postgame Live” and as the fill-in play-by-play announcer for the network’s live-game coverage of the Celtics. He’s also covered various other events for NBC Sports Boston, including the NBA Draft Lottery, NBA Draft and Celtics training camp. In addition, Draper has filled in as play-by-play announcer for NBC Sports Chicago’s live coverage of the Chicago Bulls.

“We are excited to welcome Kyle to the Kings family and add his engaging presence to our talented broadcast team of Mark Jones and Doug Christie,” said Kings Owner and Chairman Vivek Ranadivé. “His significant experience in the media industry will greatly add to the telecasts, and we look forward to watching him work his magic in Sacramento.”

“Kyle’s deep passion and knowledge of the NBA will further complement our expert Kings coverage all season long,” added NBC Sports Bay Area/California Senior Vice President and General Manager Matt Murphy. "With the recent addition of Mark joining Doug for the majority of our Kings telecasts, we are thrilled to be able to showcase Kyle’s exceptional talents as both a play-by-play broadcaster and studio host beginning next month.”

“It is an honor to join the Kings broadcast team and I would like to thank Vivek and the organization for this amazing opportunity,” said Draper. “For generations, Kings fans have demonstrated an incredible devotion to their team, and I can’t wait to connect with them while beginning a new chapter in Sacramento.”

Prior to his broadcasting career in the league, Draper garnered experience throughout the news industry from several roles including sports director at WHAS-TV (ABC) in Louisville, Ky., and as a general news reporter, producer and sports anchor in Yakima, Wash., and La Crosse, Wis. Draper is a graduate of Winona State University, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications and has also attended Temple University.

As the official television partner of the Sacramento Kings, NBC Sports California delivers exclusive, regional coverage of all Kings games, including surrounding game coverage on “Kings Pregame Live” and “Kings Postgame Live.” Authenticated NBC Sports California subscribers can also live stream all Kings telecasts via NBCSportsCalifornia.com and the “MyTeams by NBC Sports” app. In addition, Kings fans can also visit NBCSportsCalifornia.com and the “MyTeams” app 24/7 for the latest Kings news, expert analysis, exclusive video, and more provided by the network’s Kings “Insider” James Ham.