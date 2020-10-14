Kings Add 3 Executives to the McNair-Led Front Office

The Sacramento Kings announced today that Wes Wilcox, Phil Jabour and Paul Johnson have been added to the team's basketball operations group. Wilcox will serve as Assistant General Manager, Jabour as Vice President of Player Personnel and Johnson as Director of Basketball Operations and General Manager of the team’s G League affiliate, the Stockton Kings. Per team policy, terms of the agreements were not disclosed.

Wilcox will support General Manager Monte McNair in all facets of front office operations including roster construction, strategy and player evaluation. Jabour will be primarily responsible for overseeing the structure and processes of the scouting department. Johnson will lead Stockton’s front office and have a hand in multiple aspects of Kings basketball operations. These three executives join Chief Strategy Officer Joe Dumars, Assistant General Manager Ken Catanella, Vice President of Athlete Health and Performance Teena Murray and Vice President of Kings Academy and Professional Development Galen Duncan in rounding out McNair’s management team.

“I am excited to have Wes, Phil and Paul join the front office,” said McNair. “Wes’ background as an executive in the league combined with Phil’s veteran leadership through the scouting ranks and Paul’s proven experience in evaluating talent will be strong additions to the basketball operations group. Their diverse skill sets and unique perspectives will add valuable knowledge and innovative thinking as we focus on executing our vision of building a winning culture in Sacramento.”

Wilcox joins the Kings organization with nearly 20 years of experience in the NBA, including serving as General Manager (2015-17) and Assistant General Manager (2012-15) of the Atlanta Hawks. Prior to the Hawks, Wilcox was Director of Player Personnel for the Cleveland Cavaliers and the first General Manager of the Cavs’ NBA Development League team, the Canton Charge. He joined the Cavaliers in 2003 and held the roles of Advance Scout, College Scout, Pro Personnel Scout and Assistant Coach, prior to his promotion to Director of Player Personnel. Wilcox began his career in the NBA as an intern (2001-02) with the Miami Heat in their scouting and video department, before becoming a Video Coordinator with the New Orleans Hornets in 2002-03. He recently served as an Analyst for NBA TV and SiriusXM NBA Radio, is a 2001 graduate of Cal-State Fullerton and a native of La Habra, California.

Jabour comes to Sacramento’s front office with 14 years of experience in the league, most recently serving as Director of Scouting for the Philadelphia 76ers where he was heavily involved in day-to-day personnel operations, including talent evaluation, leading intel processes and collaborating with player agents. Prior to Philadelphia, Jabour was a Scout for the Orlando Magic (2012-14) and contributed to collegiate and professional prospect evaluation. Jabour made his NBA debut as Daryl Morey’s first scouting/personnel hire with the Houston Rockets in 2006. In his five years in Houston, he served in a variety of scouting roles including Director of Scouting with NBA G League’s Rio Grande Valley Vipers (2009-11). Jabour was hired by the Rockets after working as a support staff member with USA Basketball in 2006 following four years on staff with Arizona State men’s basketball program. He is an Arizona State University alum (2006) and earned a Master’s of International Business from the University of St. Thomas (2007).

Johnson joins the Kings basketball operations department with seven years of NBA experience, most recently serving as the Assistant General Manager of the NBA G League’s Oklahoma City Blue. Prior to that promotion, Johnson was a Pro Evaluation Coordinator after having worked in different capacities for the Oklahoma City Thunder since 2015. Before that, he served as a Referee Operations Analyst at the NBA league office (2013-15). Johnson played collegiately at La Salle University in the Atlantic 10 Conference, where he was team captain of the men’s basketball team and graduated in 2009.