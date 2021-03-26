Kings Acquire Terence Davis

The Sacramento Kings announced today that the team has acquired guard Terence Davis from the Toronto Raptors in exchange for a 2021 second-round draft selection.

“Terence is a talented young player that adds depth and scoring ability to our backcourt,” said General Manager Monte McNair. “We are excited to see what he brings to Sacramento.”

During the 2020-21 season, Davis has accrued averages of 6.9 points (.414 FG%, .361 3pt%, .889 FT%), 1.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 14.5 minutes per game in 34 games (4 starts). In two seasons for the Toronto Raptors (2019-21), the former Ole Miss alum has posted averages of 7.3 points (.443 FG%, .379 3pt%, .870 FT%), 2.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 16.1 minutes per game in 106 games (8 starts).

In a subsequent roster move, the Kings have waived forward/center Mfiondu Kabengele.