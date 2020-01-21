Kings Acquire Kent Bazemore, Anthony Tolliver, 2024 and 2025 Second-Round Draft Selections

The Sacramento Kings announced today that the team has acquired guard-forward Kent Bazemore, forward Anthony Tolliver, a 2024 second-round draft selection and a 2025 second-round draft selection from the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for forwards Trevor Ariza, Wenyen Gabriel and Caleb Swanigan.

Starting his career with the Golden State Warriors after going undrafted in the 2012 NBA Draft, Bazemore has accrued averages of 8.6 points (.413 FG%, .349 3pt%, .725 FT%), 3.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.0 steals and 21.1 minutes per game in 526 career games (278 starts) with Golden State (2012-14), Los Angeles Lakers (2013-14), Atlanta (2014-19) and Portland (2019-20).

An 11-year NBA veteran, Tolliver went undrafted in the 2007 NBA Draft and has averaged 6.3 points (.417 FG%, .374 3pt%, .770 FT%), 3.4 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 19.8 minutes per game in 697 career games (101 starts) with San Antonio (2008-09), Golden State (2009-10), Portland (2009-10, 2019-20), Minnesota (2010-12, 2018-19), Atlanta (2012-13), Charlotte (2013-14), Phoenix (2014-15), Detroit (2014-16) and Sacramento (2016-17).

Ariza, a 15-year NBA veteran, averaged 6.0 points (.388 FG%, .352 3pt%, .778 FT%), 4.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.1 steals and 24.7 minutes per game in 32 games during the 2019-20 season with Sacramento.

Throughout the 2019-20 season, Gabriel averaged 1.7 points (.353 FG%. 1-8 3pt, 6-10 FT), 0.9 rebounds and 5.6 minutes per game in 11 games for the Kings.

Swanigan averaged 0.7 points (2-4 FG, 1-2 FT), 1.0 rebounds and 3.2 minutes in seven games with Sacramento during the 2019-20 season.