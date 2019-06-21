Kings Acquire Draft Rights to Kyle Guy and Cash Considerations

Tonight, the Sacramento Kings acquired the draft rights to guard Kyle Guy and cash considerations from the New York Knicks in exchange for the draft rights to forward Ignas Brazeikis, according to General Manager Vlade Divac.

Sacramento selected Brazeikis with the 47th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft before sending the Michigan freshman to New York, while the Knicks chose Guy with the 55th overall selection before his rights were traded to the Kings.

A junior out of Virginia, Guy averaged 15.4 points (.449 FG%, .426 3pt%, .833 FT%), 4.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 35.4 minutes per game in 38 games (38 starts) as a consensus Third Team All-American and All-ACC First Team selection. Guy helped guide Virginia to the school’s first National Championship as he averaged 19.5 points in wins over Auburn and Texas Tech in the Final Four and was selected as the Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four. Guy paced the Cavaliers in scoring and finished the season with the second most three-point field goals (120) in a single season in program history, ending his tenure third in career three-pointers (254) and first in three-point field goal percentage (.425) in Virginia Men’s Basketball annals.