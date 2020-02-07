Kings Acquire Alex Len and Jabari Parker

The Sacramento Kings have acquired center Alex Len and forward Jabari Parker from the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for center Dewayne Dedmon, a 2020 second-round pick and a 2021 second-round pick.

Len, a former fifth overall selection in the 2013 NBA Draft by the Phoenix Suns, has appeared in 452 games (180 starts) and is averaging 8.0 points (.493 FG%, .330 3pt%, .690 FT%), 6.3 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 1.0 blocks and 19.8 minutes per game with Phoenix (2013-18) and Atlanta (2018-2020). During the 2019-20 campaign, Len has accrued averages of 8.7 points (.546 FG%, .630 FT%), 5.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.8 blocks and 18.6 minutes per game in 40 games (9 starts) for Atlanta.

A five-year NBA veteran, Parker joins the Kings averaging 15.1 points (.492 FG%, .324 3pt%, .738 FG%), 5.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 29.3 minutes per game in 279 career games (190 starts) with four teams: Milwaukee (2014-18), Washington (2018-19), Chicago (2018-19) and Atlanta (2019-20). During the 2019-20 season with Atlanta, Parker has compiled averages of 15.0 points (.504 FG%, .736 FT%), 6.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 26.2 minutes per game in 32 games (23 starts).

As a member of the Kings, Dedmon averaged 5.1 points (.404 FG%, .197 3pt%, .821 FT%), 4.9 rebounds, 0.8 blocks and 15.9 minutes per game in 34 games (10 starts).

In one contest for Sacramento, Eric Mika scored six points (2-3 FG, 2-2 FT) and grabbed seven rebounds in 19 minutes.