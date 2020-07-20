Kings 2019-20 Restart Scrimmages Broadcast Live on NBCSports California, Sports 1140KHTK and Kings.com

The first Sacramento Kings scrimmage of the 2019-20 NBA restart on July 22 versus Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat and the team’s second scrimmage on July 25 against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks will be broadcast live on NBC Sports California and Sports 1140 KHTK. Additionally, fans can stream the Heat and Bucks scrimmages via the MyTeams by NBC Sports mobile app.

Fans can stream the scrimmage finale on July 27 versus Kawhi Leonard and the LA Clippers at Kings.com/live within a 75-mile radius of Golden 1 Center.

*All times listed in Pacific Daylight Time.

The first two scrimmages televised live on NBC Sports California will be called by Kings broadcasting icon Gary “The G-Man” Gerould and Kings Legend and Color Analyst Doug Christie remotely from Golden 1 Center, with Jason Ross on the mic for Kings Radio on KHTK. The G-Man and Christie will also narrate action of the third scrimmage for the livestream on Kings.com.

Following the scrimmages, all eight scheduled Kings seeding games will be broadcast live on NBCSCA and KHTK, and streamed on MyTeams by NBC Sports.

For more information, visit Kings.com